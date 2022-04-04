ESPN to Examine 'The Paterno Legacy' in April

ESPN has released the trailer for "The Paterno Legacy," a documentary on its E60 platform about former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.

"The Paterno Legacy" includes interviews with former Penn State players and clips from an interview Paterno did with the late Beano Cook regarding his legacy at Penn State. It also includes an interview with Jay Paterno, who wrote a book called "Paterno Legacy," and a clip of current Penn State coach James Franklin being asked about Joe Paterno last season.

It also appears to include an interview with Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State defensive coordinator who was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012. The E60 program says it will reflect on the scandal 10 years later.

"Paterno Legacy" is scheduled to be broadcast April 18 on ESPN.

January 22, 2022, marked the 10th anniversary of Paterno's death. According to a statement that day from Mount Nittany Medical Center, Paterno died at 9:25 a.m. of metastatic small cell carcinoma of the lung. He was 85.

Paterno passed away just over two months after the university's Board of Trustees fired him following child sex abuse charges against Sandusky. Former Penn State President Graham Spanier served 58 days in prison last year after being convicted of a misdemeanor child endangerment charge.

