Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was re-sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in Pennsylvania court on Friday.

Sandusky was given the same penalty he previously received in 2012. While speaking to the judge, he claimed he is innocent. Sandusky will receive credit for the 7.5 years he has served so far and his sentence will end when it was originally set to.

Judge Maureen Skerda called the crime "a legacy of trauma on the victims," according to WOWK, and Sandusky's attorney, Al Lindsey, said he is aiming for a new trial and for the former coach to be exonerated.

"My hope is he will be able to see it," Lindsey said, per WOWK.

In February, Sandusky, 75, lost a bid for a new trial in Pennsylvania appeals court. The court ordered new sentencing after ruling the mandatory minimums were improperly applied against him.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison.

His 2011 arrest led to Penn State firing head coach Joe Paterno and pushing out university president Graham Spanier. The university has paid more than $100 million to people who said they were abused by Sandusky.