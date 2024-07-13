ESPN's Greg McElroy Likes What He Sees at Penn State This Season
ESPN's Greg McElroy is the latest national college football analyst to load Penn State into the preseason contender programming. On his "Always College Football" podcast, McElroy released his preseason college football top 10, slotting the Nittany Lions at No. 8. He called the list "kinda chalky," though one with some intrigue.
McElroy made one point that we've noted here at AllPennState. When Penn State won the Big Ten in 2016, coach James Franklin replaced both coordinators before the season. "That's exactly what they had to do this year as well," McElroy said.
Scouting the Nittany Lions, who are coming off a 10-3 season, McElroy delivered a pretty detailed look at their offensive and defensive personnel and changes. Here's a look at how McElroy gauged Penn State football on the "Always College Football" podcast.
On Penn State's offseason offensive moves
"They go out and they get Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas, who does a really good job at creating matchups, really good job of being creative and, for the most part, [being] unorthodox. If you really look at [Kansas'] offense, it's triple-option. That’s kind of what it is, or at least that’s what it became last year when [quarterback Jaylon Daniels] got hurt. It became triple option, but the way they get to it, I mean, they have offensive linemen shifting and motioning, they do all kinds of crazy stuff. I think Andy Kotelnicki is really creative. And I look at what this [Penn State] offense was last year. They were great against average competition: 36-plus points per game against everyone not named Ohio State and Michigan. Against Ohio State and Michigan, they averaged less than 14 points per
game.
“So Andy Kotelnicki is going to have to take what I think is pretty good personnel and elevate that personnel with some creativity. The good news is, I think he’s got an excellent one-two punch at running back in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. ... Those two should be outstanding. Their tight end, Tyler Warren, I think is an All-American potential player. But the offensive line does lose a couple pieces up front, most notably Ou Fashanu, who was their left tackle. But I don’t think Olu Fashanu was quite as good of a run blocker as he was a pass blocker. [He was an] elite athlete, but he wasn’t a guy who’s going to just plow you off the football.
“The wide receivers I think also need to step up. They did lose a couple guys in the portal, but Julian Fleming transfers in from Ohio State. And he was, by all accounts, a guy that was just kind of lost in the shuffle at Ohio State. So maybe [it's] not that dissimilar to Jameson Williams a couple of years ago who went [from Ohio State] to Alabama and became an All-American. Maybe that’s what Fleming will be for the Nittany Lions this upcoming year. [Quarterback] Drew Allar is really efficient, makes good decisions, but I do think there needs to be maybe a little bit more. Twenty-five to two touchdown-interception ratio, that’s ridiculous. We know that’s great. But against the best teams, he’s going to have to be just a little bit better, be a little bit more willing to push the ball down the field and into tight windows.”
On Penn State's defensive roster and changes
“They were really good last year, really, really good," McElroy said. "And they bring in new coordinator Tom Allen. So Tom Allen steps in for Manny Diaz, and Tom Allen’s really good. He was the head coach at Indiana, but even prior to becoming the head coach, was an elite defensive mind for a lot of his career. And Penn State last year allowed the fewest total yards and fewest yards per play in 2023. They also posted the most sacks. So Allen is definitely stepping into a situation in which they’re going to be in a really good spot and he's got a superstar potentially taking over at defensive end from linebacker in Abdul Carter.
“So you team [Carter] up with Dani Dennis-Sutton and you've got a dynamic one-two punch that are coming off the edge. Dennis-Sutton combine with Carter last year for eight sacks. They’re really deep at tackle, I feel great about their defensive tackles, and I do think the [secondary] has a chance to be excellent as well. They did add a couple of pieces in the secondary, which is only going to make them deeper. Jalen Kimber transfers in from Florida, A.J. Harris transfers in from Georgia. Tony Rojas is a rising star at linebacker. They've got a lot of things that you would like to have at your disposal if you are the Penn State Nittany Lions.”
Penn State opens the 2024 season at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
West Virginia coach says Penn State is "huge" for the Mountaineers and the Big 12
ESPN writer calls Penn State a "sleeper" team this season
Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton draw national praise
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.