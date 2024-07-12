ESPN Writer Calls Penn State a 'Sleeper' Team This Season
Penn State faces plenty of questions entering the 2024 season but nonetheless is getting playoff attention. The latest voice sending the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff is ESPN's Heather Dinich.
During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Dinich was asked to cite a sleeper team in college football this season.
"I'm going with Penn State, because When you look at the Nittany Lions, they had previously a really tough road because they were in the Big Ten East. They had to beat Ohio State and Michigan. They don't have to do that anymore," Dinich said on the show. "... They still have to play Ohio State, they don't face Michigan this year. This is a top-10 team that can get there if they can get that running game going."
ESPN's Football Power Index, which has loved Penn State for two years, plants the Nittany Lions firmly in playoff contention at No. 6 in its preseason update. The Nittany Lions, who went 10-3 last season, rank behind a top five of Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State and Alabama. Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Missouri round out the top 10.
The "sleeper" label for Penn State isn't new. CBS Sports' Josh Pate assigned it to Penn State earlier this summer with a similar qualifier regarding the Nittany Lions' offense.
"This is all dependent on what Andy Kotelnicki does," Pate said on his show. "That's the OC who came in from Kansas who specialized in explosivity: passing, running the ball, big chunk plays. That was the last thing Penn State was known for last year and has been known for the last few years."
Coach James Franklin's team, of course, was a popular playoff pick last season. But a 10-2 finish, with losses to Ohio State and Michigan, left the Nittany Lions outside the four-team field. With the expanded playoff arriving this season, Penn State has fewer excuses for not making the field. In fact, one voice at Pro Football Focus considers this a "make-or-break" season for the Nittany Lions.
However, Penn State also is breaking in three new coordinators and a new offense for quarterback Drew Allar. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen also is replacing five starters while introducing his new 4-2-5 formation. The Nittany Lions open the regular season Aug. 31 at Wet Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX. Mountaineers coach Neal Brown said at Big 12 Football Media Days that his team is ready.
