Everything Fans Should Know as the Penn State-adidas Era Begins

Penn State's new apparrel and equipment deal with adidas begins July 1, ushering in a major capital and branding project while also ending the university's 33-year partnership with Nike. Adidas becomes the official footwear, uniform, clothing and sideline partner of Penn State Athletics in a 10-year deal potentially worth as much as $300 million in in cash, equipment and NIL funding.

Penn State plans several events and marketing tie-ins to commemorate the adidas launch, including a pop-up store on campus. What else should you know about the new Penn State-adidas deal? Here's the breakdown.

Why is Penn State shifting from Nike to adidas?

Nike has been Penn State's official apparel and equipment provider for 33 years, with former football coach Joe Paterno wearing Nike shoes even before 1993. Penn State was one of four schools with whom Nike launched its college brand that year.

But contracts often have a shelf life, and Penn State and Nike reached theirs last year. Penn State announced in 2025 that it would move to adidas, launching a deal that multiple outlets, including the Centre Daily Times' Jon Sauber, valued at roughly $300 million over the 10 years.

Penn State becomes one of the biggest university athletic departments in adidas' portfolio. Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said last year that the adidas deal would set an "industry standard." Adidas will provide not only cash and gear for Penn State's 31 varsity programs but also will generate funding for Penn State's NIL initiatives.

The NIL funding is essential to the new partnership. Penn State said that it will collaborate with adidas to create "high-impact NIL agreements and brand marketing campaigns" for Nittany Lions athletes.

“After months of anticipation, the day is finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome adidas to the Penn State family," Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. "This partnership is about far more than apparel. It’s a bold statement about the future of Penn State Athletics and our unwavering commitment to competing at the highest level. This partnership represents a landmark investment in Penn State Athletics, one that will create new opportunities for our student-athletes and strengthen every program as we pursue championships.

"This is about giving our student-athletes every possible advantage. It’s about giving Nittany Nation an exciting new way to wear its pride. And it’s about building something together that will elevate Penn State Athletics on both the national and global stage. We’re incredibly proud to begin this new era with adidas, and we can’t wait to show the world what’s next."

Will Penn State's football uniforms change?

Penn State and Nike is a love story that dates back decades. In 1993 Penn State and Nike went all in. Brad "Spider" Caldwell details the ups & downs of the early days and how Penn State helped Nike build an empire!#NittanyLions #Nike pic.twitter.com/rbn5WdL11i — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) September 2, 2025

John Miller, president of adidas North America, appeared to soothe fans anxious that the company might alter Penn State's simple uniform combinations. However, Penn State still could explore expansion of its alternate uniform plan in the future.

“adidas is committed to partnering with universities like Penn State that possess rich tradition and championship potential in equal measure," Miller said in 2025. "We see this new agreement as a unique opportunity for us to help shape the next chapter of Penn State Athletics while staying true to everything that makes the Nittany Lions an iconic brand."

What NIL opportunities will be available for Penn State athletes?

An amazing time at the shore! 🌊🏈#WeAre pic.twitter.com/4iemLSmiVY — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 30, 2026

Penn State football players wore Nike gear at a recent NIL event in New Jersey. Starting Wednesday, they'll be outfitted in adidas. They also become eligible to participate in adidas' NIL Ambassador Network, meaning they can become paid brand affiliates of the company.

"Few organizations in sports can claim a fanbase as passionate as Penn State," said Chris McGuire, adidas vice president of sports marketing, North America. "As we launch this partnership, we want fans to know that passion is shared by adidas and our former Nittany Lion athlete partners. This is just the beginning of our commitment to create special experiences for every student-athlete and

fan who bleeds blue and white."

What does the Penn State-adidas deal mean for fans?

Penn State is moving some discounted Nike merchandise on its eBay surplus site in advance of the changeover. Adidas-branded merchandise will be available beginning July 1, and Penn State will host a pop-up shop on campus featuring new gear.

The shop will be open for seven days in July at Pegula Ice Arena, across the street from the Bryce Jordan Center. It opens officially at 9 a.m. ET on July 1, with operating hours available on July 2, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.

Penn State said that "exclusive merchandise" representing all varsity sports will be available at the limited-time store. Penn State fans also can get pictures with the 1982 and '86 national championship trophies on select days.

In addition, the Penn State Creamery will introduce a limited-edition ice cream flavor tied to the adidas launch. Creamery scoops will be available at the pop-up shop July 1 from noon-7 p.m.

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