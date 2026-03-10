The year 1994 was the last time the U.S. hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup. With the nation set to do it again in less than 100 days, adidas has found a way to bridge the past and present.

The brand launched their U.S. Denim Collection on Monday, which bears striking resemblance to the U.S. men’s national team away jerseys from 1994, “blending ‘90s-inspired aesthetics with modern streetwear influence.”

Courtesy of adidas

The kit’s fabric has a washed-denim look. The jersey includes diagonally-scattered white stars and sharp red-and-white detailing on the collar and sleeves. The shorts are more simple with just the denim detailing. The kit also includes a track top with the letters “USA” printed on the back.

“With the U.S. Denim jersey, we set out to capture the side of American soccer that has always been distinctive and original,” Design Director at adidas Football Inigo Turner said. “This design leans into that spirit with bold graphics, fearless color and a belief that the game here should look and feel like it belongs to the people.”

Adidas Is Bringing ’90s Back

Former USMNT stars Alexi Lalas (left) and Cobi Jones were featured in the Denim Collection’s promotional campaign. | Courtesy of adidas

Adidas’s promotional campaign featured two stars from the USMNT’s 1994 World Cup squad: Cobi Jones and Alexi Lalas, who led the U.S. to the round of 16 and played in front of attendance record-breaking crowds.

In one marketing video, the former players participated in an Western-themed auction for the new Denim Collection kit, each raising paddles with the number of their original jersey. Lalas held up No. 22, and Jones raised No. 13.

Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas dons the adidas Denim Collection | Courtesy of adidas

