Final Takeaways From Penn State's Win Over Illinois
STATE COLLEGE | One play neatly summarized Penn State's 21-7 victory over Illinois on Saturday. On a desperately late 4th-and-6, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer retreated under pressure and threw a frantic pass right at Penn State cornerback AJ Harris. Altmyer's first interception of the season effectively ended the game and should have led to the exclamation point. But, flag.
Harris' 49-yard pick-6 was neutralized by an illegal block in the back on Zion Tracy, Penn State sophomore's cornerback. It was a young player's play but still one that he didn't have to make. Harris didn't need the help; he had open field to the end zone. But like others in the game, that play made winning needlessly more difficult for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State improved to 4-0 by controlling several game essentials, notably up front, but often held itself back from putting away the Illini. Credit the dominance but recognize what lies beneath. Other takeaways from Penn State's win over Illinois.
RELATED: What we learned from the Nittany Lions' 21-7 victory over the Illini.
Challenge accepted
Before practice last Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin made the calculated decision to challenge his offensive and defensive lines. The coach did so directly and forcefully. Asked if Franklin had done that so assertively before, offensive guard Vega Ioane said, "Since I've been here, I don't think so."
"We got challenged by coach and we took that to heart," Ioane added. "We went out there and played like it."
Two numbers, 239 and 34, underscored that. Penn State rushed for 239 yards, a threshold that usually means victory. Under Franklin, the Nittany Lions are 42-5 when rushing for 200+ yards. Meanwhile, the defense limited Illinois to 34 yards rushing, a number buttressed by seven sacks and Altmyer's minus-28 yards rushing. Outside of a 34-yard gain, Kaden Feagin, Illinois' 250-pound running back, carried the ball 12 times for 30 yards.
Offensively, Ioane, center Nick Dawkins and left tackle Drew Shelton led this charge. Ioane has leveled defenders all season but went to another level Saturday. "Every block I made, it seemed like they didn’t even want to try against me anymore," Ioane said. This was the best performance of the season by Penn State's offensive line, one that proved its refresh after losing three starters to the NFL.
Defensively, tackle Zane Durant proved largely unblockable. Franklin previewed a big game from the 290-pound junior last week, calling Durant underrated but so effective. Durant ran with that, consistently getting into Illinois' backfield to affect plays. Durant made four tackles (two for losses), and the Illini couldn't run at his gaps. His fourth-quarter sack of Altmyer represented a breakthrough moment, literally and figuratively. Still, Durant wasn't satisfied.
"I feel like I have to be more dominant there from the start of the game, not just waiting until later in the game," Durant said.
An offensive line position to watch
Two Penn State guards left the game with injuries and did not return. Sal Wormley, who has started 28 games at right guard dating to 2022, left the game in the first half. JB Nelson replaced him but left in the fourth quarter. True freshman Cooper Cousins finished the game at right guard, playing 15 snaps.
As much as Penn State's coaching staff loves Cousins, who has played in all four games, the experience gap between Wormley, Nelson and Cousins is sizable. Cousins is ready to play, no doubt. But is he ready to assume a starting role for a rapidly gelling offensive line?
Carter, Reed cover plenty of ground
Penn State shuffled personnel and assignments not only to constrict Illinois' passing game but also to mask its missing pieces. Of note was how defensive coordinator Tom Allen deployed defensive end Abdul Carter and safety Jaylen Reed.
Carter technically didn't play linebacker on any of his 47 snaps but did drop into coverage and spy Altmyer on occasion. On one such snap, Carter lined over center and dropped to break up a third-down pass. By deploying Carter in multiple ways, Allen coaxed more productivity. Carter had 3.5 tackles for loss and ended the game with a sack-fumble.
Reed, who played every snap at safety, blitzed more than he has this season. That resulted in a sack, a quarterback hurry and general disruptiveness. Reed also led the defense with six solo tackles.
Getting "bored" again?
Not sure yet if this is a coincidence or something more. This time last year, Franklin praised former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich for calling a great game against Iowa, which the Nittany Lions won 31-0 after rushing for 215 yards. Franklin celebrated Yurcich's willingness for "not getting bored" by continuing to call plays that worked.
Franklin revisited the sentiment Saturday regarding new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. With the run game rolling (Penn State ran on 68 percent of its offensive snaps), Franklin encouraged Kotelnicki to keep going. "You're stupid to get away from it, right?" Franklin said after the game.
Sure. And Kotelnicki's offense has proved far more active voice when it comes to deep shots, pre-snap looks and changeups. How many teams Saturday ran three Wildcat snaps to the tight end? That's the difference. Illinois played a bunch of zone defense, curtailing Penn State's ability, or even desire, to throw deep. Quarterback Drew Allar attempted three passes of 15+ yards. The deep shot he tried to Omari Evans incurred a pass interference, so it worked.
Last year's Penn State offense became rigidly and chronically "bored," which showed in the big games. So far, Kotelnicki most certainly has not demonstrated that.
Yeah, but...
Penn State could have put its foot down earlier and more forcefully. Three drives inside the Illinois 25-yard line ended without points. Illinois converted a 3rd-and-21 in the first half with a well-timed flat pass and exceptional downfield blocking. Penalties, again, frustrated Franklin and the Nittany Lions at key moments. Two missed field goals.
As dominant as Penn State appeared at the line of scrimmage, Illinois still had the ball across midfield with a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Harris' interception should have ended the comeback right there. It didn't, because of a penalty, and Penn State's run game ultimately needed to end it. Penn State will want to excise "yeah, but" from its system before visiting USC on Oct. 12.
Last look
Penn State honored its unbeaten 1994 team Saturday night. Here's a great shot of the group. Some of the guys, notably Kyle Brady, look like they still could play.
More Penn State Football
What they said after Penn State's win over Illinois
Four things we learned from the Penn State-Illinois game