3 Things We Learned From Penn State's Win Over Kent State
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State throttled Kent State 56-0 on Saturday, setting program records for total yards and first downs in the process. There was a lot to like from the Nittany Lions’ dominant win. Here are the top takeaways.
What can’t Tyler Warren do?
Penn State coach James Franklin called Warren “the best tight end in college football” after Saturday’s game. Warren certainly did it all, contributing as a receiver, blocker, runner and even passer.
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has made Warren a focal point of his offense. It started on Penn State’s opening drive, when Warren took a direct snap and ran power to the left for a 16-yard gain. The drive ended with a tight-end screen to Warren, which was intercepted by a Kent State defender.
Later in the first quarter, Warren caught a 16-yard touchdown pass on another seam route to put Penn State up 7-0. Two drives later, he again took a direct snap, this time tossing it to Nick Singleton in the flat for a 17-yard score, even though Franklin called it “one of the ugliest touchdown passes I’ve ever seen.”
Warren also had a highlight reel grab in the second quarter, leaping along the sideline and snagging the ball with one hand.
The senior is the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver this season with 16 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think it kinda comes back to our room and how we try and be the best tight ends we can be,” Warren said. “Really just focusing on the run game, pass game, pass protection, stuff like that, being a guy that can do everything so you can stay on the field and help in different situations.”
Allar looks sharp, and more wide receivers get involved
Quarterback Drew Allar turned in his cleanest performance of the young season, finishing 17 of 21 for 309 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was his first 300-yard passing game since last year’s season opener against West Virginia.
Penn State did a great job getting more receivers involved. Julian Fleming and Liam Clifford combined for one catch in the first two weeks, but both made splash plays against the Golden Flashes.
Fleming finished with 60 yards on two catches, and Clifford had 64 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Harrison Wallace III turned in a solid game as well, making three catches for 29 yards.
“It just shows how many playmakers we have,” Allar said. “Obviously we wanted to get them more involved in the first two weeks of the season, but unfortunately we weren’t able to, but they took advantage of their opportunities today.”
Omari Evans looks like the team’s best deep threat. He had his first career 100-yard receiving game Saturday, highlighted by a 59-yard touchdown on a moonball from Allar. It was Evans’ second 50-plus yard catch this year, and it seems like he’ll continue to be the deep threat.
"His running, jumping and strength numbers are freakish," Franklin said of Evans.
Allar continued to look impressive with his pocket presence and scrambling ability against Kent State, extending plays to work receivers open. One of his best plays was in the second quarter, when he danced in the pocket, scrambled left and flicked a pass up the sideline to Evans for 38 yards.
This production was all without Kaden Saunders in the offense, who has been limited to returning punts while dealing with a “lingering injury.” If Saunders plays at receiver down the line, he could be another weapon for Penn State.
Defense sets a new tone
Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton screamed around the right side on the second play from scrimmage, forcing a strip sack on quarterback Devin Kargman and knocking him from the game. Kent State jumped on the loose ball, but Dennis-Sutton’s first sack of the season set the tone for a dominant day for the Nittany Lion defense.
The Golden Flashes struggled to do much of anything, finishing with just 67 total yards and 1.6 yards per play. Kent State had only six first downs, and all 10 of its drives (excluding those at the end of the first and second halves) ended in punts.
Abdul Carter made his first sack since moving to defensive end this season. Penn State made just two sacks on Saturday, but the pass rush had few opportunities because Kent State mostly ran the ball.
The Nittany Lions’ secondary also passed the eye test in its first full game without star safety Kevin Winston Jr. Granted Kent State’s top two quarterbacks were knocked out of the game, but it’s hard not to be impressed after allowing only two completions for 18 yards.
“Obviously we haven’t played the best football, even today we still have a lot of things to work on,” Dennis-Sutton said. “But yeah, I’m confident in our defense, I’m confident in our team. Whoever we go against, I feel we have the chance of winning.”
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson