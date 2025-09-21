First Look at the Huge Penn State Vs. Oregon Game
Before leaving Beaver Stadium on Sept. 13, Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton headed toward the bye week with a purpose. "We won these three games, which is really good,” Singleton said, “but I can’t wait to get to the Big Ten schedule.”
It's time. After a benign non-conference schedule that shed little light on them, the Nittany Lions enter the Big Ten schedule with a banger. No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon in the biggest conference game of the season so far. It's the first top-10 matchup at Beaver Stadium since the No. 3 Nittany Lions hosted No. 4 Ohio State last November.
Fittingly, Penn State will host Oregon in the annual "White Out" and with ESPN College GameDay on site. Here's the first look at Saturday's Penn State-Oregon game.
No. 3 Penn State (3-0) vs. No. 6 Oregon (4-0)
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock
- Betting Line: Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State is the nation's highest-ranked unknown, an unbeaten team that has outscored opponents 132-17 against the nation's lowest-ranked schedule, according to the Massey Ratings. The data regarding Penn State is all over the place, particularly on offense. The Nittany Lions rank fourth nationally in offense, according to ESPN's SP+, but 77th in efficiency according to ESPN's Football Power Index. And quarterback Drew Allar is 106th in the nation in QBR.
Allar is at a pivotal point in his final college season. After an efficient start vs. Nevada (22-for-26), the quarterback has completed 35 of 62 passes. He's averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (15th in the Big Ten) and is 6-for-15 on third down. Allar enters the Oregon game looking for the breakthrough start to his senior year. As is running back Nicholas Singleton, who is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has a season-long rush of 16 yards.
Meanwhile, Penn State's defense has been elite against three opponents that lost to Middle Tennessee State (Nevada), Delaware (Florida International) and Monmouth (Villanova). Yes, the Nittany Lions' starting defense allowed three points in its first three games. But it hasn't been challenged at all.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles evaluated his start at Penn State in terms of his players. "I really evaluate myself with what I see on the field, and what I've been seeing are guys in the right places," Knowles said. That makes sense, as Penn State ranks 12th nationally in defensive efficiency, accoridng to SP+. But the Nittany Lions have not faced an offense befitting that ranking.
"Every situation is different, right? And you truly don't know until you face the top-level competition," Knowles said.
About the Oregon Ducks
Oregon coach Dan Lanning didn't take long to pivot to Penn State after his team's 41-7 win over rival Oregon State. "Switch is already flipped," Lanning told reporters in Eugene on Saturday.
"They're really talented schematically, as challenging as anybody we'll play as far as what they present on both sides of the ball," Lanning said of the Nittany Lions. "They play relentless effort. They play well on special teams. You know, coach [James] Franklin's teams are always well coached. So it will be a real challenge for us, but one we're excited to attack."
Oregon appears to be developing another sharp quarterback in Dante Moore, whose 74.7-percent completion rate ranks fourth in the Big Ten and who has an 11/1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Moore went 21-for-31 for 305 yards and four touchdowns against Oregon State.
Moore also rushed for 53 yards on seven carries, a sneaky stat of which Penn State must be aware.
But Moore makes the kinds of throws that Franklin likes to point to with Allar, including this gem vs. the Beavers.
Oregon is loaded at receiver and running back, which means a blended offense that can attack Penn State's defense multiple ways. Freshman receiver Dakorien Moore will be a superb matchup for Penn State cornerback AJ Harris, and the Ducks' run game averages 6.7 yards per attempt.
Where Oregon appears vulnerable is against the run, having allowed three teams (including Montana State) to run for at least 250 yards against it. That hasn't mattered much, as the Ducks have given up just four touchdowns in four games, but it's an entry point for Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
And as much as Franklin likes to put plays on tape, Oregon jumped on the trend Saturday, as punter James Ferguson-Reynolds converted a first down with a smart read of Oregon State's coverage unit. This is the kind of play Penn State will fret over this week.
