First Look: Penn State vs. Iowa

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State puts its six-game winning streak against Iowa on the line Saturday at Beaver Stadium, where the Lions are 0-2 this season.

Here's the first look at Penn State vs. Iowa, with what you need to know about Saturday's game.

Penn State (0-4) vs. Iowa (2-2)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Series History: Penn State leads 17-12

Last Meeting: Penn State 17-12 in 2019

About the Lions: Having never compiled an 0-5 record, Penn State pivots to face a team it has defeated in six consecutive games. Perhaps the most startling statistic of this season regards turnovers. The Lions are minus-6 in turnover margin (ranked 13th in the Big Ten) and have thrown six interceptions (one fewer than Rutgers). Opponents have scored 27 points via turnovers, only four fewer than they did all of last season. Coach James Franklin faces questions this week about his plans at quarterback, though that's not the only personnel issue to address. The Lions shuffled a few starting spots, promoting Caeden Wallace at right tackle and moving Will Fries to guard, and playing sophomore Keaton Ellis over Tariq Castro-Fields, whose absence wasn't discussed postgame. There could be more changes this week, potentially at linebacker, a position that has faced growing pains with three new starters.

About the Hawkeyes: After losing their first two games by a total of five points, the Hawkeyes flattened Michigan State and Minnesota to the combined tune of 84-14. Iowa not only ran on both teams but also took advantage of inconsistent quarterbacks, making five interceptions. Safety Jack Koerner has three interceptions, one more than the entire Penn State defense. Running back Tyler Goodson has been the offensive focus, averaging 7.6 yards per carry the last two weeks. Iowa has dialed back quarterback Spencer Petras' reps of late, limiting him to 45 attempts over the past two games while the backs shoulder the offense. Iowa's offensive line poses a firm wall Penn State has to crack; the Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in fewest sacks and tackles for loss allowed per game.

