First Look: Penn State vs. Maryland

Mark Wogenrich

A few weeks ago we asked this question about Penn State: Which start is more likely, 2-0 or 0-2?

With that answered, Maryland arrives at Penn State as the potential antidote. Maybe.

Penn State has owned the Terps the past three seasons, outscoring them 163-6. The Terps haven't scored a touchdown against Penn State in 14 quarters and have lost five straight in the series. Maybe that's why Penn State is a 25-point favorite.

But Maryland totaled 675 yards of offense in a 45-44 win over Minnesota, a terrifying prospect for a defense that ranks 10th in the Big Ten.

Will Penn State hit the reset switch on the 2020 season? Here's our first look at the game.

Penn State (0-2) vs. Maryland (1-1)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Series History: Penn State leads 23-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 59-0

Betting Line: Penn State is a 25-point favorite

About the Lions: What if the schedule were reversed, and Penn State opened the season with Michigan State and Rutgers? Would it have been afforded more time, and leeway, to figure out its early issues? The Lions haven't been lazy or disinterested. But they have played occasionally sloppy, undisciplined and rusty games. Quarterback Sean Clifford's numbers are sharp (he has a 64.6 completion rate and six touchdown passes) but those three interceptions loom large. Further, Clifford still appears uncertain with his pocket and overeager to get out of it. Further, what the Lions need this week is a full-throttle defensive effort against Maryland quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa.

About the Terps: Routed in Week 1 by Northwestern, 43-3, Maryland delivered an unfathomable rebound in beating Minnesota. Of course, Minnesota missed the game-tying extra point in overtime, but Maryland nevertheless made the largest fourth-quarter comeback in school history, rallying from a 17-point deficit. Before that, Maryland was 0-71 in games they trailed by 17 or more points in the fourth quarter. Tagovaiola, whose older brother Tua plays for the Miami Dolphins, threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores in a wild performance. Maryland also had a 200-yard rusher in Jake Funk, who finished with 221 yards and averaged 10.5 per carry.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

