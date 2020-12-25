Five Penn State Recruits Named to Pennsylvania All-State Team

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class lands four players on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.

Five Penn State recruits, four of whom are committed to the Class of 2022, have been recognized on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams.

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, who led his team to the Class 6A championship game, highlighted a group that includes three 2022 classmates.

The All-State teams released represent classes 6A, 5A and 4A. Here are Penn State's representatives.

Class 6A

Nate Bruce, OL, Harrisburg

Khalil Dinkins, TE, North Allegheny

Anthony Ivey, WR, Manheim Township

Beau Pribula, QB, Central York

Drew Shelton, OL, Downingtown West

Bruce has signed his Letter of Intent with the 2021 recruiting class. The other four have committed to the 2022 class.

