Five Penn State Recruits Named to Pennsylvania All-State Team
Five Penn State recruits, four of whom are committed to the Class of 2022, have been recognized on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams.
Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, who led his team to the Class 6A championship game, highlighted a group that includes three 2022 classmates.
The All-State teams released represent classes 6A, 5A and 4A. Here are Penn State's representatives.
Class 6A
Nate Bruce, OL, Harrisburg
Khalil Dinkins, TE, North Allegheny
Anthony Ivey, WR, Manheim Township
Beau Pribula, QB, Central York
Drew Shelton, OL, Downingtown West
Bruce has signed his Letter of Intent with the 2021 recruiting class. The other four have committed to the 2022 class.
