WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Five Penn State Recruits Named to Pennsylvania All-State Team

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class lands four players on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
Author:
Publish date:

Five Penn State recruits, four of whom are committed to the Class of 2022, have been recognized on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams.

Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, who led his team to the Class 6A championship game, highlighted a group that includes three 2022 classmates.

The All-State teams released represent classes 6A, 5A and 4A. Here are Penn State's representatives.

Class 6A

Nate Bruce, OL, Harrisburg

Khalil Dinkins, TE, North Allegheny

Anthony Ivey, WR, Manheim Township

Beau Pribula, QB, Central York

Drew Shelton, OL, Downingtown West

Bruce has signed his Letter of Intent with the 2021 recruiting class. The other four have committed to the 2022 class.

More recruiting news

2021 recruit Liam Clifford named an SI All-American

Penn State recalibrates its approach to Pennsylvania recruiting

Penn State signs another strong class of wide receivers

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

James Franklin victory bell
Football

Five Penn State Recruits Named to Pennsylvania All-State Team

Liam Clifford highlights_Moment
Football

Penn State Recruit Liam Clifford Named an SI All-American

07-21- Judge Culpepper 720_Moment
Football

Penn State Defensive Tackle Enters Name in Transfer Portal

Assistant coach Tim Banks
Football

Could Penn State Lose an Assistant Coach to Michigan?

Shaka Toney Rutgers
Football

Shaka Toney Leads Penn State on AP All-Big Ten Team

Beaver Stadium student section
Football

Penn State 2021 Roster Tracker: Who's in, Who's Out?

John Lovett Baylor
Football

Former Baylor Running Back John Lovett Transferring to Penn State

Penn State Illinois tunnel PSU Athletics
Football

The Penn State 2020 Report Card

Pat Freiermuth Cotton Bowl
Football

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth Declares for 2021 NFL Draft