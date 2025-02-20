Former Penn State Football Player and Coach Part of Ryan Day's Staff Moves at Ohio State
Penn State recently hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from the Ohio State football staff, while two former Nittany Lions staff members are now coaching for the Buckeyes. Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced a series of staff changes Thursday, including the hiring of Tyler Bowen as offensive line coach and the promotion of Billy Fessler to quarterbacks coach. Both have history with Penn State.
Bowen, who moves to Ohio State after serving as Brent Pry's offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, was an early find for Penn State football coach James Franklin. Bowen played at Maryland when Franklin was the offensive coordinator, and Franklin hired him as a graduate assistant in 2014. Bowen then worked with former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead at Fordham and joined Penn State's staff as tight ends coach in 2018.
He spent three years coaching tight ends at Penn State, where he also served as offensive recruiting coordinator. At Penn State, Bowen recruited tight end Tyler Warren and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu. Bowen also was the interim offensive coordinator for Penn State's 2019 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis. He left Penn State in 2021 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent the 2021 season as tight ends coach. Bowen joined Pry's staff at Virginia Tech in 2022.
"I am really pleased to announce the addition of Tyler Bowen, and his family, to our coaching staff," Day said in a statement. "He's a terrific coach who will bring experience to the staff along with an excellent record as a recruiter."
As Bowen was nearly a decade ago, Fessler is considered one of the rising stars in coaching. A walk-on quarterback at Penn State, Fessler primarily served as the team's holder for field goals. After college, he embarked on a coaching career guided in part by Moorhead. Fessler served on Moorhead's staffs at Mississippi State, where he was a graduate assistant, and at Akron, where he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
Fessler then went to UCLA to coach quarterbacks in 2023 and returned to Ohio State last season as an analyst (he previously was a graduate assistant in 2020-21). According to Ohio State's news release, Buckeyes starter Will Howard "consistently referenced Fessler as a key to his success." Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and an Ohio State single-season record completion rate of 73 percent.
Ohio State also made official its hiring of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator to replace Knowles. Day has promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator to replace Chip Kelly.