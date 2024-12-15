Tyler Warren Adds to Penn State's Heisman Trophy History
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren added to the Nittany Lions' Heisman Trophy legacy Saturday, finishing seventh in the voting for college football's most famous award. Warren received one first-place vote and became the first tight end to finish in the award's top 10 since 1977.
Warren, who won the Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football, received 52 votes in the 2024 Heisman Trophy balloting. That included one first-place vote and seven votes for second place. Warren was Penn State's highest finisher in the Heisman balloting since Saquon Barkley placed fourth in 2017. He also became the highest-placing tight end since Notre Dame's Ken MacAfee placed third in the voting in 1977.
Warren is the 19th Penn State Nittany Lion to place in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy balloting. Topping the list is running back John Cappelletti, who won Penn State's only Heisman Trophy in 1973. Here's the list of Penn State's top-10 Heisman finishers:
- Winner: John Cappelletti (1973)
- Second: Richie Lucas (1959), Chuck Fusina (1978), Ki-Jana Carter (1994)
- Third: Larry Johnson Jr. (2002)
- Fourth: Ted Kwalick (1968), Kerry Collins (1994), Saquon Barkley (2017)
- Fifth: Mike Reid (1969), Lydell Mitchell (1971), Michael Robinson (2005)
- Sixth: John Hufnagel (1972), Todd Blackledge (1982), Curtis Enis (1997)
- Seventh: Tyler Warren (2024)
- Eighth: D.J. Dozier (1986)
- Ninth: LaVar Arrington (1999)
- Tenth: Curt Warner (1982), Blair Thomas (1989)
Warren, the Big Ten tight end of the year, set multiple records for the Nittany Lions this season. He set Big Ten single-season marks for catches (currently 88) and receiving yards (1,062) in a season by a tight end. He also broke Penn State's career records for receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end. Warren is one of three active tight end in the FBS, and the only Big Ten tight end, with 135+ receptions, 1,600+ receiving yards and 17+ career receiving touchdowns.
“One of the things [Warren] got up and said [during a Penn State team meeting] is that as a true freshman, he didn’t know if he’d ever play here,” Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this season. “For our freshmen and some sophomores to be sitting in that room and they’re questioning the same thing, and you’re hearing Tyler Warren say that? You’re like, ‘Wow.’ You’d never think Tyler Warren felt that way based on how he is playing right now.”
More Penn State Football
What we learned from Penn State's recruiting staff about the Nittany Lions' 2025 class
Is Penn State hosting 'America's Team' in the first round of the College Football Playoff?
Penn State's Nick Dawkins wins Wuerffel Trophy for his commitment to community service
Safety KJ Winston declared for 2025 NFL Draft
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.