For Mike Zordich, a Moment to 'Cherish' at Penn State

Penn State will host the 40th reunion of its 1982 national-championship team Saturday, gathering a collection of memories on the field for a halftime ceremony. One former Nittany Lion plans to emerge from the visitor's locker room to shake hands and take a quick bow.

Call it a working reunion for Mike Zordich.

The former Penn State All-American, a freshman on the 1982 team, is in his second year as an assistant coach for Central Michigan, the Lions' opponent Saturday. Zordich isn't sure how the reunion and the Chippewas' visit managed to coincide but suspects a few old friends might have "planned it this way."

Though he likely won't get to Friday's events, Zordich looks forward to halftime with a team that last convened at Beaver Stadium on its 30th anniversary in 2012.

"It's crazy, it really is," Zordich said in an interview this week. "I've been there before with Michigan, but this one's kind of special. There's going to be a lot of guys there who I certainly cherish."

Zordich joined Central Michigan as defensive backs coach in 2021, after his six-year coaching stint at Michigan ended. At Michigan, Zordich worked for one season with Jim McElwain, who then coached the Wolverines receivers.

McElwain left to become Central Michigan's head coach in 2019, and the two remained in touch. After his departure from Michigan, Zordich accepted McElwain's offer to be part of his staff.

This won't be Zordich's first time on the opposing sideline at Beaver Stadium. He made three visits with the Wolverines, the first in 2015 that Zordich called "weird."

"I was just looking over to where I normally stood as a player on the other side of the field," Zordich said. "And here I am, seeing that for the first time, and I'm in Michigan gear. Seeing those very familiar uniforms that I was used to wearing, and seeing my son [Michael] wear, it was just odd."

Zordich had a superb career at Penn State, one that spanned a key stretch of the program's history. He earned playing time (and two starts) at "hero" during the 1982 season before bouncing around from linebacker to cornerback to safety the following season.

As a senior captain in 1985, Zordich made two All-America teams at strong safety for the Lions, who went unbeaten during the regular season before falling to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. That 1985 team paved the way for Penn State's second national championship in 1986.

Mike Zordich, pictured playing for Penn State during the 1984 season, will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday as an assistant coach for Central Michigan. Malcolm Emmons/USA Today Sports

Zordich played 12 NFL seasons, including five with the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he later coached. Of all his playing and coaching experiences, though, the 1982 team might resonate the most.

"It was a great experience," Zordich said. "We had great leadership. I really enjoyed those guys. ... It was a great team with great unity. We were together. I attributed that to the leadership, and certainly [coach] Joe [Paterno] had a lot to do with that, too."

Zordich's son Michael, who will attend the game, is celebrating an anniversary as well. Michael Zordich was a captain of the 2012 Penn State team that won eight games despite a turbulent offseason, NCAA sanctions and an 0-2 start.

Zordich said he's as proud of that team as he is of his 1982 squad.

"For us to share that bond — to be father and son captains at Penn State — that's very, very rare, and we cherish that," Zordich said. "And I certainly cherish what he and [Michael] Mauti and that whole senior class did. Matt McGloin, Jordan Hill, all those guys played a huge part in keeping that team together and were the glue that kept Penn State football together. So I'm really proud of all those guys for what they accomplished there."

As for Saturday's game, Zordich has been impressed with Penn State's receivers (notably Parker Washington) and tight ends. He knows all about quarterback Sean Clifford, whom he saw twice before with Michigan in 2019 and '20. "Respect the hell out of him," Zordich said.

He also certainly has noticed the running backs, including freshman Nicholas Singleton, who is off to one of the best season starts in Penn State history. Some have compared Singleton to Curt Warner, with whom Zordich played in 1982. "I could see that," Zordich said.

"He's tough, he's hard-nosed and he's got some wheels, too," Zordich said of Singleton. "He's got a nice burst to him. He's fun to watch, for sure."

In their nomadic industry, coaches often return to their alma maters while working for other teams. Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield did it this season, when the Lions played at Purdue.

Still, few coaches have the opportunity to return for a championship-team reunion. So Zordich intends to enjoy Saturday, however briefly he can.

"In my profession, obviously you don't get as much free time as others," Zordich said, "so I'm going to cherish every moment I get to see every one of my teammates."

