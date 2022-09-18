Skip to main content

Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls

The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.

Penn State made substantial leaps in the Week 4 college football polls following its 41-12 victory at Auburn on Saturday.

The Lions (3-0) jumped eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25. The Lions entered the AP Top 25 last week for the first time since November 2021.

Penn State also climbed eight spots to No. 15 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Penn State made the biggest leap of any team ranked in last week's polls. Washington, which beat Michigan State to improve to 3-0, launched 20 spots to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll after being unranked.

In addition, Penn State entered the top 10 of ESPN's Football Power Index. The Lions moved up three spots to No. 10, joining Ohio State and Michigan in the top 10. According to the FPI, Penn State has a 2.1 percent chase to win its remaining regular-season games and the Big Ten Conference championship game.

Then there's this: Penn State is No. 4 in the Sports Illustrated Top 10.

Penn State returns home Saturday to host Central Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.

Nicholas Singleton is setting a spectacular early pace

Why James Franklin isn't eager to make another road trip to the SEC

The Penn State-Auburn report card

Game breakdown: Penn State's defense throttles Auburn 41-12

A look at Nicholas Singleton's major NIL deal

The Montreal Alouettes are interested in Sean Clifford

Penn State proposes expanding alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium

