Former Penn State Receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown Cast in Big Brother Season 26
Cam Sullivan-Brown, the former Penn State wide receiver who has become a TikTok star, is taking his next step in the media world. Sullivan-Brown will appear in Big Brother Season 26, which premieres Wednesday on CBS. Sullivan-Brown is among 16 Big Brother contestants who will compete for a $750,000 prize.
Sullivan-Brown, from Bowie, Maryland, spent five years as a wide receiver for the Penn State football team. He recorded 17 catches with the Nittany Lions, making a career-high five against Maryland in 2019. Sullivan-Brown transferred to Massachusetts for his final season in 2022, when he made 27 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns.
Sullivan-Brown has developed a large following on TikTok and Instagram, where he has more than 1.2 million followers combined. According to his biography at Phoenix Global, Sullivan-Brown is the "creative director, music influencer and on-air talent" for PG Broadcasting. He was part of the 2022 inaugural class of Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program sponsored by Walmart and HOORAE Media.
According to a CBS release, the Big Brother Season 26 cast features a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, and a crochet business owner. CBS also has announced that the show's theme will be "Big Brother Artificial Intelligence."
“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a release. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of Big Brother.”
Big Brother Season 26 opens with a two-night premiere Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.
Here's a look at Sullivan-Brown's Big Brother preseason interview.
