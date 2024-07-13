West Virginia Excludes Penn State From Single-Game Ticket Sales
Penn State football fans considering a trip to Morgantown for the season-opener against West Virginia should be prepared to pay. Penn State-West Virginia tickets are among the hottest on the early season secondary market and aren't available as single-game purchases through West Virginia. And the three-game option West Virginia is offering might be cheaper than hitting the resale market for the Penn State game alone.
Penn State is visiting West Virginia for the first time since 1992, and resale prices reflect that. As of July 13, ticket prices range from $239 to more than $600 on StubHub. SeatGeek has seats from $250. At TicketMaster, resale prices begin at $267.
West Virginia certainly understands the value of its season-opener. The Penn State-West Virginia game is not available as a single-game purchase through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans who want to see Penn State-West Virginia either must buy a season ticket or one of the mini-plans that begin at $220. One plan includes Penn State, Kansas State and Iowa State. Another includes Penn State, Kansas State and Baylor.
The Penn State-West Virginia game, scheduled for Aug. 31, marks the Nittany Lions' return for the first time in more than three decades. Penn State last played at West Virginia in 1992, winning that game 40-26. Penn State has a 17-6-1 overall record in Morgantown.
At Big 12 Football Media Days in Las Vegas, West Virginia coach Neal Brown said his team would "have its hands full" with Penn State but is "really looking forward to that contest."
"I think the Penn State game is huge for us," Brown said. "That's a regional rivalry. ... It's not a rivalry that's gone in West Virginia's favor very often, so that's a great opportunity for us. It's Fox [Big] Noon Kickoff. All their Big Noon show will be there. We're fired up about that. Our fans will be ready for that, too. I think we'll show really well on national television. But it's not just a big game for West Virginia. It's a big game for our league and it's an opportunity for our league and this new Big 12 without a couple schools that have been a part of the Big 12 for a long time in that first weekend on a marquee stage to show what kind of football that we play in this league.
"Without a question, it's something, whether it's West Virginia or any other program in the Big 12 gets those kind of marquee wins, our brand will continue to grow and we've got to make some noise in the
playoff. I think [Big 12] Commissioner [Brett] Yormark spoke about this. We're the most competitive league, I would say we're the deepest football league in the entire country. But we've got to go. TCU had a nice run, but we've got to have more wins in the playoff once we get in."
