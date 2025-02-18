Former Penn State Receiver Transfers to Akron
Mehki Flowers, who played multiple positions for Penn State the past three seasons, will work next with a former Penn State football assistant. The Akron Zips announced Flowers as a transfer addition, meaning he will join coach Joe Moorhead's program next season. Akron announced Flowers as a safety, the position he initially played for the Nittany Lions before shifting to wide receiver after the 2023 season.
Flowers played in eight games for the Nittany Lions last season, primarily on special teams. He played in 14 games over three seasons at Penn State and entered the transfer portal following the Orange Bowl.
RELATED: James Franklin says Penn State's receivers "got better" last season. What's next?
Moorhead, Penn State's offensive coordinator in 2016-17, enters his fourth season at Akron. He has an 8-28 record with the Zips. Moorhead left Penn State after the 2017 season to become head coach at Mississippi State, where he spent two seasons. Moorhead then served as Oregon's offensive coordinator for two years before heading to Akron.
Nine Nittany Lions, including four who played wide receiver, entered the transfer portal during or after the 2024 season. Former starting receivers Harrison Wallace III (Ole Miss) and Omari Evans (Washington) landed at SEC and Big Ten teams. Former receiver Tyler Johnson transferred to East Carolina.
