Drew Allar weighed in slimmer than he played at last season, while Devonte Ross tested pretty well Wedneday at Penn State Pro Day, the program's annual on-campus NFL combine test.

Twenty former Nittany Lions participated in Pro Day at Holuba Hall, where coach Matt Campbell entertained a crowd of NFL scouts and lettermen. Penn State's nine invitees to the NFL Scouting Combine attended, though most did not participate in drills.

However, safety Zakee Wheatley ran the 40-yard dash, and Penn State's collection of wide receivers tested well in their NFL auditions after not getting combine invites. Here's a look at the top numbers and performers.

Penn State Pro Day by the numbers

Here's a look at the testing results from Penn State Pro Day. Defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant allowed their exceptional combine performances to stand. Specialists Gabriel Nwosu and Riley Thompson also did not record times in testing drills.

Player Ht/Wt 40 Time Vert. Jump Broad Jump Pro Shuttle Liam Clifford 6-1/200 4.57 33" 9-3 4.36 Nick Dawkins 6-4/305 5.16 32" 9-4 N/A Dom Rulli 6-1/228 4.63 32.5" 9-8 4.3 Tyler Duzansky 6-3/234 4.97 N/A 9-7 N/A Alonzo Ford Jr. 6-2/293 N/A 27" 8-7 4.83 Kyron Hudson 6-1/212 4.64 30.5" 9-7 4.5 Trebor Pena 5-10/187 4.52 35.5" 10-3 4.11 Devonte Ross 5-9/162 4.45 36" 10-8 4.36 Nolan Rucci 6-8/314 5.44 30" 9-0 4.87 Zakee Wheatley 6-3/202 4.62 33" 10-4 4.11

Who shined at Pro Day

Receiver Devonte Ross had a productive Pro Day, running the 40 in 4.45 seconds, the fastest time of the day. However, that would not have ranked among the top-20 times receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ross also recorded a vertical jump of 36 inches (solid for a 5-9 receiver) and a broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches, which would have made the combine top 10.

Fellow receiver Trebor Pena, the MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl, ran the 40 in 4.52 seconds, and Liam Clifford recorded a 4.57.

Safety Zakee Wheatley improved on his vertical and broad jumps from the combine while running a 4.62 in the 40, a time that shouldn't hurt him but would not have ranked highly at the combine. His size (6-2, 202) will matter more.

Drew Allar is slimmed down

Drew Allar dropping dimes at Pro Day 🎯 pic.twitter.com/1SM1M2tbIW — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) March 18, 2026

The Penn State quarterback had a strong throwing day at Holuba Hall and also was leaner. He weighed in at 232 pounds, a good 10 below his playing weight last season with the Nittany Lions.

Allar graded out pretty well for his throwing performance at the NFL Combine, where he did not test. Allar also did not run at Pro Day, though he's five months out from October surgery for a broken ankle.

CBS' Josh Edwards gave Allar a grade of B for his throwing performance at the combine, behind Alabama's Ty Simpson, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Miami's Carson Beck. Allar "struggled early" in his throwing session, according to Edwards, which was evident in his performance. Then he rallied.

According to ESPN, Allar remains in the mix as the draft's third quarterback selected after Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Simpson. Though he likely left Indianapolis with a third-round grade, though ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote that Allar "showed signs of progress."

Drew Allar detailing his performance today and going out and throwing after his injury. Later added he’s met with pretty much every NFL team.



“I’m a competitor. I just love going out and competing.” pic.twitter.com/Hh48ObYcMR — Lyle Alenstein (@LAlenstein) March 18, 2026

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