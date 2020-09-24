Denver's DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler meet Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin in a tantalizing matchup of former Penn State receivers to highlight the NFL's Week 3 schedule.

Where else are the Penn State alumni playing? Here's your guide to watching the Nittany Lions in the NFL this week.

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Game of the week for Nittany Lions fans, as three former receivers will be on the field. Denver will rely on DaeSean Hamilton and rookie KJ Hamler with Courtland Sutton out for the year. Hamler received a vote of confidence from coach Vic Fangio after making his NFL debut last week. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin has been cleared to return after missing last week while in the NFL's concussion protocol. And don't forget about Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay's durable tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Eagles running back Miles Sanders seeks to build on the 95-yard game he had against the Rams while atoning for his first-quarter fumble. Philadelphia also promoted cornerback Trevor Williams to the active roster. Williams played two snaps against the Rams after being called up from the practice squad before the game.

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Two former defensive backs reunite when Houston rookie John Reid meets Pittsburgh's Marcus Allen.

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: How will an already-struggling Giants offense handle the loss of running back Saquon Barkley? Meanwhile, second-year defensive tackle Kevin Givens is shaping up as a major contributor for the 49ers. And the Giants' Cam Brown made his NFL debut last week, playing special teams.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

TV: NFL Network

Penn State connection: Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is coming off his best game in the NFL (eight catches, 130 yards).

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Defensive end Carl Nassib (three tackles on Monday night) accompanies the 2-0 Raiders to Foxboro.

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Bears running back Tarik Cohen said he "left some money on the plate" for receiver Allen Robinson II, who wants a contract extension. Bold statement.

Washington Football Team vs. Cleveland Browns

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Washington coach Ron Rivera said that Troy Apke "didn't play as bad as people think he did" last week against Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who sidestepped the safety for two touchdowns. We'll see how long Rivera sticks with Apke.

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: The Titans' defensive line includes two former Lions: Jack Crawford and DaQuan Jones.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo BIlls

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Watch for the Rams' Nick Scott and Buffalo's Ryan Bates on special teams.

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Carolina rookie Yetur Gross-Matos returned to practice this week after sustaining a concussion Sept. 16 but was limited. Still, a good sign for the defensive end.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: 4:25 Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Cowboys second-year lineman Connor McGovern made his NFL debut in last week's win over Atlanta.

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 4:25 Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Jason Cabinda is growing into his new role as Detroit's fullback. Teammates Jesse James and Amani Oruwariye look to pull the Lions from their 0-2 start.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

TV: NBC

Penn State connection: Starting safety Adrian Amos has helped the Packers to a 2-0 start. And New Orleans' roster includes five former Lions: punter Blake Gillikin (injured reserve) and practice-squad players Grant Haley, Juwan Johnson, Tommy Stevens and Anthony Zettel.

