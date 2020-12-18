Four Nittany Lions Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Penn State's list of invitations to the 2021 Senior Bowl grew this week.

Safety Jaquan Brisker became the fourth Penn State player to accept an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl unveiled Brisker's invitation this week. He will join cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, lineman Michal Menet and defensive Shaka Toney at the annual all-star game.

The 2021 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the University of South Alabama. According to the Senior Bowl website, the game has sold its limited supply of tickets.

More than 100 players have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl.

