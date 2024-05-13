Freshman Receiver Peter Gonzalez Arrives at Penn State Primed for Success
Sixteen players from Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class got a head start during spring drills, but the group isn’t fully on campus. Nine more Nittany Lions arrive in May and June, including some of the class’ more intriguing prospects. We’re introducing the remainder of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class. Next up: a record-setting wide receiver from Pittsburgh.
Peter Gonzalez
- Position: Wide receiver
- Height/weight: 6-2/205
- High school: Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Meet Peter Gonzalez: A two-time, first-team all-state player, Gonzalez was among the top receivers in Pennsylvania for the recruiting cycle. He set multiple school records, including career receiving yards (2,240), season receiving yards (1,081) and receiving touchdowns in a season (12). As a senior, Gonzalez caught 47 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 scores. He caught 24 touchdown passes in his last three seasons at Central Catholic. Gonzalez was a 3-star prospect who ranked as a top-10 player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Nittany Lions over Pitt, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech.
The NFL honored Gonzalez with its inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors award, which celebrates Latino youth football players across the country. Each NFL team nominated a local player for the award. The Pittsburgh Steelers nominated Gonzalez, who was a three-year captain at Central Catholic. Gonzalez credited his father Pete, who played at Pitt and with the Steelers, for introducing him to football.
Quotable: "The impact football has had on my life, it goes well beyond the field," Gonzalez said, according to a story from Steelers.com story. "From the teammates and friends that I've made, to the coaches and mentors I've had in my life, all of them have really culminated into making me the man I am today, and that's something I can never repay. I'm always grateful for the connections I've made to the game of football."
More Quotable: Pittsburgh Central Catholic coach Ryan Lehmeier: “The number one thing you’re getting with Peter is he’s an explosive athlete with all the measurables and ability to play the position. He has tremendous ball skills and uses his body well. He has tremendous upside. He is a tireless, self-driven worker and set the tone with his effort in practice and mastering his craft.”
