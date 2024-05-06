How Receiver Tyseer Denmark Could Be a 'Difference-Maker' for Penn State
Penn State's 2024 football recruiting class featured 25 players, nine of whom were 4-star prospects or better, according to the 247Sports Composite, and all signed during what Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called a "drama-free" signing day. The class, ranked 15th in the nation according to 247Sports, also made a strong first impression through the recruiting period, which gets longer and more hectic every year.
Sixteen of those players got a head start during spring drills, with a few making quick impacts and debuting at the Blue-White Game.
"When you're able to get guys on campus earlier, I don't think it's the end-all, be-all but it helps," Franklin said on Signing Day. "I mean, when they are here in the spring, learning the system, getting comfortable, getting a feel, it allows them to be better positioned to legitimately compete in
the summer and during training camp. ... Now, I do think we got nine guys coming in the summer that
if they approach it the right way will still be able to compete and we've seen examples of that."
Those nine Nittany Lions arrive in May and June, bringing a host of new skills to Penn State's roster. Who are they? We're introducing the rest of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class in series of stories. So let's meet the new Nittany Lions. Next up: A promising wide receiver who could deliver quickly.
Tyseer Denmark
- Position: Wide receiver
- Height/weight: 5-10/180
- High school: Imhotep Charter (Pa.)
- Meet Tyseer Denmark: One of three receivers in the class, Denmark was a three-year starter for PIAA power Imhotep. He caught 65 passes (seven for touchdowns) during his junior and senior years and helped Imhotep to a perfect 15-0 season and a state title as a senior. The 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, initially committed to Oregon in late 2022 but flipped to Penn State last June. He was a big-play receiver for Imhotep with strong after-the-catch skills. Denmark is one of two players from Imhotep in Penn State’s 2024 class. Teammate Kenny Woseley Jr., a defensive back, arrives this summer as well.
- Quotable: Tyseer is a guy that we got to know really well early on,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He was a high-profile guy in the state. We were able to evaluate him on film but also in seven-on-seven, live in camp, and [he] just has supreme confidence, ball skills and change-of-direction. It was obvious very early on that we wanted him and felt like he had a chance to be kind of a difference-maker for us in this class.”
