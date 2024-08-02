From Penn State Defensive Coordinator Tom Allen, Players Who Have Caught His Eye
Tom Allen said he has learned plenty in his first six months as Penn State's defensive coordinator. In particular, Allen has been introduced to the fan base's passion.
"The love and passion for Penn State football is pretty intense," Allen said. "I think it's been pretty awesome. ... Just to me, the magnitude of that has been pretty awesome."
On the field, Allen is gauging the "magnitude" of Penn State's defensive potential as well. The Nittany Lions return 18 letterwinners, seven of whom have starting experience, from a unit that ranked first nationally in rushing defense, second in total defense and third in scoring defense. Allen certainly understands who will take charge of that defense but has seen some players emerge through winter workouts and spring drills.
The defensive coordinator highlighted a few Penn State defensive players who have drawn his attention ahead of the 2024 season.
RELATED: How James Franklin hired Tom Allen as his defensive coordinator
Linebacker Tony Rojas
Rojas was the standout of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, playing in all 13 games on defense and special teams as true freshman last season. He tied a season-high with 20 snaps in the Peach Bowl, substituting for Curtis Jacobs, and made himself an even larger presence during spring drills.
"Tony Rojas is another player who hasn't played a lot, and I'm excited for him and the opportunity that he has in front of him," Allen said.
Strength coach Chuck Losey has noticed how Rojas has changed over the past year, and not just physically. The linebacker made significant physical gains, weighing in at 239 pounds now, and has developed a defensive voice as well.
"Development-wise and body-wise, Tony is ahead of the curve," Losey said during the team's summer conditioning program. "So his biggest thing is, like any of these guys as they get older in the program, taking that leadership role. I see him as a big-time leader for us. ... Tony is a guy right now who has positioned himself, not just among the position group but also on the defense, as a voice of reason — like an authoritative voice on the defense. And I love that.
"When you come out and watch our training sessions, I mean, you hear Tony. You feel Tony. So I think just the impact that he has, mentally and emotionally as a catalyst to the other guys around him, that's starting to match his trend physically."
Cornerback Audavion Collins
In a loaded position room, one that recruited transfers from Georgia and Florida, Collins might have been the best cornerback this spring. In fact, Allen couldn't stop watching Collins during spring drills.
"Audavion Collins was the guy who sticks out to me that has had a great offseason and a really good spring," Allen said. "I expect him to do great things for us. He’s had the right mindset since I've been here."
Cornerbacks coach Terry Allen, who has charted Collins' arc for the past two seasons, saw the same improvement.
"[Collins] just had the best spring of everybody," Smith said. "Now we're in the offseason, so you've got to take another step."
Safety Zakee Wheatley
The redshirt junior from Maryland has been perhaps Penn State's best defensive back at forcing turnovers the past two years. He contributed to three takeaways in 2022 (two interceptions, one forced fumble) and continues to make plays in the secondary.
Though Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston Jr. return as starters, Wheatley will see more playing time as Allen deploys the "Lion" position in a five-back secondary. With Reed slotted for that role, Wheatley expects to be part of a heavy rotation.
"Zakee Wheatley is another player who sticks out to me with the kind of spring that he's had and the skill sets that he brings and the confidence that I've see him display in practice," Allen said.
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class ascends to No. 1
Two Penn State football players suspended before training camp
The most important dates on Penn State's 2024 schedule
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.