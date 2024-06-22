The Most Important Dates on Penn State's 2024 Football Schedule
Penn State's 2024 football schedule is a curious mix of old and new, distilled largely into a six-week stretch of October and November when the Nittany Lions will define themselves. It includes three teams from Ohio, two from California and none from Michigan. It begins and ends against two contiguous-state opponents that used to be old rivals (West Virginia and Maryland).
It's a (mostly) fun schedule, one that will flow through five key games. You know the big one, but four other dates on the Penn State schedule intrigue and will determine whether the Nittany Lions compete in their first College Football Playoff. Where will Penn State get stress-tested the most? Our pick (in chronological order) for the five biggest games of Penn State's 2024 schedule.
(Over/under wins totals are courtesy DraftKings).
1. West Virginia
- When: Aug. 31
- Where: Morgantown, WV
- Over/under wins total: 6.5
- The Storyline: Penn State handled the Mountaineers last year in State College, but Neal Brown recalibrated his team to finish 9-4. Quarterback Garrett Greene represents an intriguing matchup for new Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who will debut his 4-2-5 look. The Mountaineers return a savvy run game, which led the Big 12 in rushing, and added Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray to a competitive receivers room. Penn State hasn't played in Morgantown since 1992, so the environment might surprise them. As openers go, this benefits the Nittany Lions in multiple ways. They play a tough opponent in a big-game environment and won't be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose.
2. USC
- When: Oct. 12
- Where: Los Angeles
- Over/under wins total: 7
- The storyline: Penn State should be 5-0 when it departs for its first game at USC since 1991 (there's trouble if it's not). Meanwhile, USC will have played LSU, at Michigan, Wisconsin and at Minnesota before hosting the Nittany Lions. That's an unforgiving introduction to the Big Ten, and the Trojans might be reeling. However, this remains a turning-point game for Penn State and Franklin, who have not traveled this far for a regular-season game since playing UCF in Dublin to begin the 2014 campaign. This game represents Penn State's first substantial Big Ten test.
3. Wisconsin
- When: Oct. 26
- Where: Madison, Wis.
- Over/under wins total: 7
- The storyline: The core three-week stretch of Penn State's schedule begins at Wisconsin, where the Nittany Lions are 5-6 but have won two straight. Luke Fickell continues his rebuild of the Badgers' roster but will have to score more points this season. Wisconsin last year combined for just 30 points in losses to Iowa, Indiana and Northwestern. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is a Big Ten wild card, but the secondary (with safety Hunter Wohler and cornerback Ricardo Hallman) will be good.
4. Ohio State
- When: Nov. 2
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- Over/under wins total: 10.5
- The storyline: College football's super team arrives in State College having won seven straight games in the series. The Buckeyes went on an offseason recruiting-and-retention mission that activated coach Ryan Day's win-or-die-trying mode. Talent is everywhere, notably in the backfield (Tre'Veyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins) and on the defensive line (J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer). Is Will Howard the right quarterback to manage this monster? That's the main question.
5. Washington
- When: Nov. 9
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- Over/under wins total: 7
- The storyline: Having reached the College Football Playoff championship game, Washington is starting over under new coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskes also are replacing quarterback Michael Penix Jr., their entire offensive line and several key receivers. But Washington waded deep into the transfer portal, signing 14 newcomers, and retained quarterback Will Rogers. By November, Washington could be in a Big Ten groove and/or weary from having played road games at Rutgers, Iowa and Indiana.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Penn State Football
Key Penn State defensive player could miss time with injury
Nittany Lions plan a revival of their big-play offense
Former Penn State quarterback transfers to his fourth school
The White Out turns 20 this year. An abridged history
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.