Two Penn State Football Players Suspended Before Training Camp
Penn State began training camp without two defensive players who are on "interim suspension," according to a statement from the football program. Linebacker Kaveion Keys and defensive end Jameial Lyons were not with the team Wednesday when it began training camp ahead of the 2024 season. Penn State did not comment further on the situation. Both players remain on the Penn State football roster.
Lyons, a sophomore, played in eight games for the Nittany Lions last season, making six tackles and a sack. Lyons earned a developmental squad player-of-the-week award, and coaches expected him to play a significant role in the defense's rotation at end.
Keys, a redshirt freshman who was part of the 2023 recruiting class with Lyons, played in two games last season and earned several awards for his work on the scout teams. Keys was named the developmental defensive player of the year with former Nittany Lion Jake Wilson and the developmental special teams player of the year with former teammate Jace Tutty.
Both Lyons and Keys looked to move up the depth chart on Penn State's defense during training camp. During a winter media session with Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, Lyons said he had high expectations for the upcoming season.
"I believe that, before I leave Penn State, I will be one of the best defensive ends here," Lyons said. "That's the standard here, and I hold myself to a high standard. I know what I’m capable of and I know what a lot of people see in me. And I know the talent I can project if I really stand on business the way I’m supposed to."
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
