Heading Back to Beaver Stadium? Here's What You Need to Know

Penn State plans to host a "full house" for the home-opener vs. Ball State. Fans can expect some gameday changes.

Penn State plans to host a "full house" at Beaver Stadium for its home-opener against Ball State, with fewer than 4,000 tickets remaining as of Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Athletic Director Scott Sidwell said that tickets are "going fast" for Penn State's first home game with a full crowd since November 2019. Penn State coach James Franklin said that "it would be really powerful" for the program to begin a sellout streak Saturday.

"We're anticipating a full house and we know that our fan base and community is going to come out in full force for the first time in two years, and we're all going to be back together," Sidwell said Tuesday.

Kickoff for the Penn State-Ball State game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Penn State implemented several changes to its ticketing and gameday operations this year, which it covered in a news release regarding Saturday's return to football at Beaver Stadium. Here are the most noteworthy things to know:

Penn State is not requiring fans to show proof of vaccination to attend home games or to wear masks in outdoor areas at Beaver Stadium. Fans must wear masks in indoor venues, such as suites and the press box. The Beaver Stadium concourses are considered outdoor venues. Penn State encourages everyone, "particularly those who are not fully vaccinated," to wear masks in the stands and concourses. "We continue to monitor COVID ... and will continue to adjust as necessary and follow the guidelines," Sidwell said.

Fans must download tickets to a mobile device for entry. Sidwell said that about 34 percent of fans have completed this process. Ticket assistants will be available in the lots to help with the procedure.

Penn State has installed walkthrough metal detectors and mobile-ticket scanners at each gate.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Fans without parking passes no longer can buy them at individual lots. Those fans will be directed to Innovation Park to buy passes, which cost $60 on gameday.

One-way traffic patterns around the stadium will begin at 11:30 a.m. Penn State instituted a new gameday traffic plan in 2019 to address issues regarding safety and delays. Sidwell encouraged fans to refresh themselves on the process of driving to their assigned lots.

Beaver Stadium gates will open at 1 p.m., a half-hour earlier than in previous years.

The team's stadium walk is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Sidwell said that distancing measures will be in place, but team arrival "will look and feel the same."

Gates E and F have been expanded to help reduce congestion outside the stadium.

Penn State will incentivize early entry by providing concession discounts ($1 off for every $5 spent) and showing other games on the scoreboards.

The Beaver Stadium ribbon boards have been replaced, and upgrades were made to security cameras, the heating and fire-suppression systems and the emergency evacuation system.

Penn State will operate a 50/50 raffle at home games. Proceeds will support the Nittany Lion Club Levi Lamb Fund.

For more information on tickets, parking and gameday operations, visit Penn State's Gameday Central site.

Read more

Ranking the 10 best wins of James Franklin's career at Penn State

Next up: The Lions face an intriguing challenge vs. Ball State

'I don't agree with the call,' James Franklin says of the targeting penalty against linebacker Ellis Brooks.