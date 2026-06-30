How a Cornerback Could Dominate Penn State's 2026 Defense

Before the 2025 season, Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith called his group “the best I’ve had in 12 years.” But that room underperformed in several ways, and the Nittany Lions need more production from the group this season.

A big part of that production will be slot cornerback Zion Tracy, who Penn State coach Matt Campbell called “one of the best football players I’ve ever coached.” Why did Campbell say that? Here’s what to know about Tracy, who will be pivotal to a defense that hopes to be much improved over 2025.

Zion Tracy

Position: Cornerback

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 5-11, 184

From: Hempstead, New York

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis rolls out as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy pursues. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tracy enters his second consecutive season as a starter after spending his first two years at Penn State as part of a cornerback rotation. In 40 games over three seasons, Tracy has totaled 80 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and five passes defended.

He’s most known for his pick-6 against Ohio State in 2024, when he undercut a Jeremiah Smith slant route and took a Will Howard pass 31 yards for a touchdown. The nickel cornerback had his best campaign last year, as he was one of the few bright spots for a struggling Nittany Lions defense.

“The one young man that has stood out to me from the day that I've gotten here to where we’re at is Zion Tracy,” Campbell said in March. “He is one of the best football players that I've coached, to be quite honest with you, in terms of talent, ability and … being great in the moment.”

Tracy was productive last year in his first full season as a starter. He started a career-high nine games, tallying 32 tackles (five for loss), one sack and two pass breakups. He did that in a secondary that was uneven at best.

Tracy’s teammates who were projected starters, A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II, left via the transfer portal after lackluster seasons. The secondary was a major factor in the struggling defense, which allowed 20.5 points per game and an opposing QB rating of 128.96, which ranked seventh in the Big Ten. Tracy helped the unit from completely sinking.

"I feel like every game, big moment, that guy has showed up and been an elite football player,” Campbell said. “I think Zion can be one of the best corners in the country. I think he can be one of the best safeties in the country. He can play nickel. He can do a lot. When you have a chess piece like Zion, it gives you the ability to start to kind of navigate the rest of the defensive structure kind of around him.”

As Campbell mentioned, one of Tracy’s most valuable traits is his versatility. He can play safety, slot corner, or outside corner. He also returned punts last season. Those kinds of pieces provide roster flexibility and immense value to the team.

Tracy also played wide receiver in high school. In all, the guy can play nearly anywhere in any situation. He provides a rare skillset that makes defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s job a whole lot easier.

“It's like I keep hearing in basketball: You want a guy that can play all five positions, and I think that's what they talk about in the basketball world,” Campbell said. “I don't think it's much different defensively. The more flexibility you have, the more you've got the ability to line up in different structures pre-snap, but post-snap have the ability to defend the gap, or responsibility, and have the ability to play a physical brand of football.”

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