Why Is Penn State's Defense So Complicated This Season?
Before the season began, Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley said he "couldn't be happier" about working with Jim Knowles. The new defensive coordinator brought a fresh look to the Nittany Lions' defense, one that relied on reading and reacting and required the players to study. A lot.
"He brings a totally different aspect to the defense — different parts, different movements — and I’m excited to see how it all comes together," Wheatley said in August.
Unfortunately for Penn State, it hasn't. The Nittany Lions have lost four consecutive Big Ten games in part because they could not get a defensive stop at a crucial moment. One of many reasons is that, seven games into the season, the players still are learning Knowles' defense.
"It's complicated. It's very complicated," Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said this week.
Knowles, in his 38th season coaching football and 18th as a defensive coordinator, said before the season that Penn State was "so close" to winning the national champonship. And he was supposed to be the difference for Penn State in beating high-profile offenses at Oregon and Ohio State.
Yet the Nittany Lions lost not only to Oregon, which has the Big Ten's second-ranked total offense, but also to three consecutive opponents that rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten. Iowa, the Big Ten's 17th-ranked offense, beat Penn State despite throwing for 68 yards, just one more than quarterback Mark Gronowski gained on his game-changing fourth-quarter run.
Penn State's defense struggled to get an overtime stop against Oregon and fourth-quarter stops against UCLA, Northwestern and Iowa with a chance to tie the game or take the lead. Penn State led Northwestern and Iowa with 5 minutes remaining yet allowed touchdowns in each game to lose by one point.
So what happened? It's complicated.
It's "like going to math class"
During Penn State's bye week, Smith said that the defense remained a work in progress. That's seven games and eight weeks into the season. He compared it to math class.
"Where football may have been so easy where [players say], 'I can grasp that, I can grasp that, I can grasp that,' now all of the sudden you have to study this like education," Smith said. "Like going to math class."
After spending years in attacking defensive schemes run by Manny Diaz and tom Allen, Penn State transitioned to Knowles' scheme that requires them to train new muscles. Former Penn State coach James Franklin spent weeks suggesting that the learning curve Knowles' defense required prevented players from finding their top speed.
He said it again during his final Monday press conference before Penn State played Iowa. Franklin was fired six days later.
"I think the first thing is, there have been obviously some adjustments to what we're doing on defense, and getting our guys to play confident within the system is still a work in progress," Franklin said on Oct. 6. "I don't think that's a question. We're not playing as fast, as aggressive as we have in the past on the defensive side of the ball."
Knowles embraces his defense's difficulty. In August, Knowles was asked whether his defense was complicated and takes time to learn.
"Yes to both," he said. "I think in today’s game of football, it needs to be somewhat complicated because you need to have answers for everything, particularly at this level. Offenses don’t run the same things in college. You better have all different kinds of answers.
"For teaching and installing, I’ve gotten better at it, I’ve had to particularly when you come into a situation like this. Our charge is to be great now. If it’s too complicated, or if I can’t get it installed quickly, that’s my fault. I think I’ve developed a process that help move it along at a more rapid pace."
A new approach
Players certainly have tried to do extra homework. Defensive back King Mack said recently that some defensive players have been attending coaches' meetings to learn more about the defense. They sat in on film sessions and asked more questions about the system.
“It’s just us and a couple guys that just go in there, watch and see what [Knowles] is looking at so that we can all be on the same page seeing [what] they hired Jim Knowles to look at it,” cornerback Audavion Collins said.
However, the issues remain. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski ran for 67 yards late in the fourth quarter, setting up the Hawkeyes' game-winning touchdown. He sprung from traffic at the line of scrimmage against a defense expecting run and ran through 50 yards of open space. Iowa scored on the next play.
"We’ve got to ask questions where we’re confused, or even get in the film room more and be sure everyone’s on the same page and prepare better,” Penn State linebacker Dom DeLuca said after the Nittany Lions allowed Nico Imaleava to run for 128 yards.
Penn State is off this week before facing top-ranked Ohio State on Nov. 1. Knowles will return to Ohio Stadium for the first time after helping the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff title. He's doing so with a defense that continues to make its players study.
"It’s pro-like, so this is really good for our guys who dream and wish to go to the NFL," Smith said of the defense. "This is what they're going to get, and they've got to understand that you have to apply yourself."