How Oklahoma State Transfer Armstrong Nnodim Became Penn State's 'Glue Guy'

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State players were warming up in Holuba Hall before participating in drills at the Lift For Life fundraising event on July 1. Once they were done stretching, defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim walked out in front of the entire team and led them in singing “Happy Birthday” to assistant strength coach Brandon Pietrzyk.

“That's not like a today thing, by the way,” strength coach Reid Kagy said at Lift For Life. “That's like every single [birthday]. There's a lot. You got 120 people in the building. It's usually somebody's birthday every single day. Armstrong finds out, and whether it's a team meeting or a team setting in any capacity, Armstrong is singing “Happy Birthday.”

Celebrating birthdays within the program is just one way Nnodim, a redshirt sophomore, has stood out among the Nittany Lions' 40 transfer players. Through those leadership traits, and his development this spring on Penn State’s defensive line, Nnodim seems primed for a breakout season this fall.

Becoming a leader at Penn State

Nnodim, who transferred from Oklahoma State, described his personality as “loud, loud and loud.” He was part of Penn State’s offseason roster makeover that welcomed 55 new players, including 40 from the portal. Among them, Nnodim has made an effort to be a leader.

“I think it all starts with allowing yourself to be open to everybody,” Nnodim said. “You’ve got to make sure guys can trust you and guys can be comfortable around you. I feel like once they can open up to you about that, it's just easy for you to have that trust from them to lead them.”

During drills at Lift For Life, players competed on separate teams that weren’t position-specific. Nnodim was a vocal member of his conditioning group, providing his teammates a spark as they completed the workout.

Nnodim said the bond the players have is “through the roof” as Penn State continues summer workouts. He said the Nittany Lions also hang out outside of the facilities, which helps bring “the brotherhood closer.”

Penn State was tasked with building chemistry with a new roster and a new coaching staff this offseason, and Nnodim is a reason why the Nittany Lions are accomplishing that.

“Armstrong is probably the brightest personality in the entire team,” Kagy said. “If you haven't figured it out yet, he’s loud. He does not mind talking, which is a great thing. Armstrong is a connector. Armstrong is a glue guy. Armstrong is a guy who brings everybody together on this team.”

Developing as a player

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim participates in the 23rd annual Lift For Life at Holuba Hall in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through spring practice, Nnodim made his presence known as a key player in the defensive line. He consistently won 1-on-1 reps against the offensive line at the Blue-White Practice in April.

“He's extremely talented,” Kagy said. “He's extremely physically talented. He makes me look good. When he walked into our Day 1, he made this look good because of the way he looks. What's been impressive is his work ethic.”

When he arrived on campus, Nnodim sat down with head coach Matt Campbell, defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, director of football nutrition Brad Solomon and Kagy to devise a plan for his build. They determined that Nnodim was already a strong player, so they wanted him to slim down from 323 pounds.

Nnodim is now listed at 6-2, 310 pounds and said the new weight will help him play fast by improving his twitch and bendability.

By separating himself as a standout at defensive tackle, Nnodim could earn a starting job, as Penn State had to replace departing starters Zane Durant and Alonzo Ford Jr. this offseason. The depth chart isn’t set in stone yet, and Nnodim is competing with veteran transfer portal additions Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams for those two spots.

Last season, Nnodim served in more of a rotational role at Oklahoma State, starting in four of the 12 games he played. He ended the year with 11 tackles (two for loss) and one sack.

Nnodim could improve on those numbers this season at Penn State while singing more happy birthdays along the way.

“I think the best thing that happened to me is being surrounded by a great coach, great teammates and everything,” Nnodim said. “I couldn't do this by myself, I just had to come here after that tour, just get around the right guys, get around the right coaches.”

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim runs a drill during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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