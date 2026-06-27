Why Penn State's Armstrong Nnodim Is Poised for a Breakout Season

Penn State was one of the most active teams in the 2026 transfer portal, totaling a whopping 40 commitments through the process. The class ranked fourth in the country, according to 247Sports, and included the top-ranked tight end in Benjamin Brahmer and the eighth-rated quarterback in Rocco Becht.

But the most underrated portal acquisition could be Oklahoma State defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim. How could a 3-star transfer become the Nittany Lions’ top get? Here’s what you need to know about Nnodim, the interior defensive lineman who his position coach called a "pit bull" and one teammate called a “freak” for his performance during spring drills.

Armstrong Nnodim

Position: Defensive tackle

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/weight: 6-2, 310

From: Mesquite, Texas

Previous school: Oklahoma State

Nnodim will be a pivotal piece on the Nittany Lions’ defense, as he projects to be a lead player on the interior defensive line. The redshirt sophomore wreaked havoc all of spring, constantly turning heads and dominating 1-on-1 drills. Penn State coach Matt Campbell said in April that Nnodim was one of the most impressive players during spring ball, which is where he earned the “freak” description from offensive lineman Cooper Cousins.

Cousins called Nnodim “dominant, nasty and physical” and said he would be a handful for opposing offensive lines.

“He's an absolute bruiser,” Cousins said. “I mean, he's hard to move. I think he's 315 pounds. He's got like 18 percent body fat. He's a freak.

“… So, having the opportunity to go against a guy like that in practice is huge, not only for the offensive line's development, but for mine as well. We play against good D-tackles in the Big Ten, really all over the country. So to have someone like Armstrong there is huge.”

Nnodim has the raw talent but not the extensive game experience that would earn him a guaranteed starting spot at tackle. Nnodim redshirted as a freshman in 2024, when he didn’t play, but did emerge for the Cowboys last season. Nnodim played in 12 games, starting four, and made 11 tackles (two for loss) with one sack.

Nnodim also seeks to play above his recruiting ranking out of John Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas. He was an all-state player as a junior and named the Texas District 10-6A Defensive MVP after making a school-record 16 sacks. But he still ranked 1,183rd nationally as a 2024 prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nnodim initially committed to Rice in 2023 after receiving offers from smaller schools around Texas. After that, more FBS programs grew interested, including Oklahoma State. Nnodim committed to head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys from an eventual offer sheet that included Memphis, Texas State, Toledo and Buffalo.

Nnodim arrived at Oklahoma State as a 270-pound prospect but certainly had the strength and drive to bulk up. He set high school lifting records in the bench press (455 pounds) and the squat (675 pounds) and qualified for states as a wrestler.

“Armstrong is really consistent,” defensive tackles coach Ikaika Malloe said. “They call him the pit bull for a reason, and he just kind of holds his ground.”

Nnodim is poised to take a Year 2 jump with the expanded role he’ll play on Penn State’s defense. He plays with an edge as well, headlined by his fierce trash-talking skills. Cousins said after that Nnodim will “talk his crap every time.” And maybe that’s what Penn State needs after a 2025 season during which the defense showed a lack of fire at several points.

“I'm a very big run-stopper, but I can get after it against the pass,” Nnodim said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes for this team to win.”

Picture of the week: Sunday at the @SOPennsylvania run —on a cold day he walked my Mom into the Stadium—no one asked him to do it, no one told him to do it. It’s the things we do when no one is looking that reveal character. pic.twitter.com/6PNlwwE1vC — Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) April 29, 2026

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