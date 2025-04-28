How Penn State Football Fans Can Own a Piece of Beaver Stadium
Penn State football fans already are driving up bids for Beaver Stadium signs, press box items and more during the online auction of Beaver Stadium memorabilia. Penn State opened the auction April 28 in conjunction with Lion Surplus, making available a variety of fandom souvenirs from the now-gone West side stadium deck and press box.
For instance, bids in the auction's first few hours topped $2,000 for a metal Nittany Lion logo head that hung in the stadium. Likewise, a "Welcome to Beaver Stadium" sign had bids above $1,200. Even single metal letters such as "P," "E," and "N" (two of them) that hung from the press box recorded bids topping $400. Fittingly, one early bid for a metal letter was $409, the number of games Joe Paterno won as Penn State's head coach.
Penn State said it will add items daily to the auction through the spring and summer. That includes signage, bleacher seats and more from the now-leveled press box. Penn State will include a certificate of ahthenticity with each piece sold. Auction items are available at Penn State's Lion Surplus site.
Penn State recently gave fans their first look at the ongoing Beaver Stadium renovations during the Blue-White Game. The West side of Beaver Stadium was closed for the game, as it undergoes a $700 million renovation that is scheduled to be ready for the 2027 Penn State football season. Penn State will play the next two seasons with temporary seating during the construction.
Penn State brought down the Beaver Stadium press box on a snowy January day and since has removed the bleacher seats above the bowl. Construction crews now are building the framework for the massive tower addition that will include more than 600,000 square feet of space for general and club seating, suites, event facilities, a new broadcast media center and facilities for food service and back-of-house operations.
Beaver Stadium's new West side facility will be called the PAM Health Misitano Family Tower. It is named for Anthony Misitano, founder and CEO of PAM Health, who donated $25 million
to the project. The tower also will feature the Lubert Family Welcome Center, which will be a centerpiece of the renovation project.
Named for Ira Lubert, who donated $10 million to the stadium renovation, the welcome center is designed to serve as the "front-door experience" for prospective students, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said. The new tower also will include two large club-seating venues, loge boxes and suites.
"Our next phase will modernize the west side of Beaver Stadium while maintaining its historic roots," Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said. "As we continue to make these changes, we only further enhance our stadium, making it one of the most intimidating places to play in the country! This project is not just a project for football, it is one that will impact all 31 sports teams at Penn State, our campus community and the Centre Region for years to come.”
Penn State will build about 7,900 temporary seats on Beaver Stadium's West side for the 2025 college football season. Penn State officials have said that they expect seating availabilty to be close to the stadium's capacity of 106,572 for the season. Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada.