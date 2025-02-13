Penn State Releases New Renderings of Beaver Stadium Renovation
Penn State released new renderings Thursday of the massive $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation that will completely transform the facility's West side to include club seating, premium options and more than 600,000 square feet of interior space. The renderings were the first Penn State has released since announcing the project in May 2024.
"Our next phase will modernize the west side of Beaver Stadium while maintaining its historic roots," Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "As we continue to make these changes, we only further enhance our stadium, making it one of the most intimidating places to play in the country! This project is not just a project for football, it is one that will impact all 31 sports teams at Penn State, our campus community and the Centre Region for years to come.”
The signature component of the renovation will be the he PAM Health Misitano Family Tower, named for Anthony Misitano, founder and CEO of PAM Health, who donated $25 million to the renovation project. Penn State says that the West side tower will feature more than 600,000 square feet of space for fan seating, clubs, team and event facilities, a new media center and new facilities for food service and operations. The West side also will house Beaver Stadium's new Welcome Center, which Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said will create a "front-door experience" for the university.
According to Penn State, about 75 percent of seating options on Beaver Stadium's renovated West side will be non-premium-priced locations in the lower and upper sections. Premium seating options, "more inline with moder stadiums" Penn State said in a news release, will include the 20,000 square-foot Schuyler Family Club, the 35,000 square-foot Marzano Club, loge boxes and suites.
Penn State said in the news release that the renovation will include three concourse levels and more than double Beaver Stadium's concourse space. It also will add elevators, escalators and ramps. Penn State will replace Beaver Stadium's lighting system, increase the number of restrooms and add points of sale for concessions.
The second phase of the Beaver Stadium renovation is underway, as constrcution crews have removed the press box, upper deck and structures on the venue's ground level. Penn State moved quickly after its first-round College Football Playoff win over SMU to begin preparing for this first phase of the $700 million renovation. Just days after the game, parking lots around Beaver Stadium's West side were fenced and construction equipment moved into place. Penn State spent about $4 million of its initial renovation budget on repair and maintenance to ensure that Beaver Stadium could host that December playoff game. With that success behind it, Penn State got to work on the core of the renovation.
“Beaver Stadium is home to the best fans in the country, who have created the best environment in college football," Penn State football coach James Franklin said in a statement. "These renovations
will give Nittany Nation the opportunity to continue bringing the home field advantage in new and improved spaces. We are excited for the impact these renovations will have on our athletics department, the University and our community."
