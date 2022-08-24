How Penn State Is Choosing Its Depth Chart for Purdue

Penn State began training camp with a pretty good idea who would start the Sept. 1 opener at Purdue and how the depth chart would land. Still, the Lions tracked every run, pass, defensive line rep, contested catch, punt, kick and catch to determine those charts.

"The data is very powerful," head coach James Franklin said, "because it's black and white."

The Lions enter game week ahead of their Big Ten visit to the Boilermakers having exhausted the limits of training camp. In fact, Penn State closed camp with some bonus practices specific to Purdue, which returns 14 starters from a 9-4 team.

The team did so because Franklin and his analytics team compiled a comprehensive data array that proved who was the team's best receiver in the red zone, which defensive back prevented the most completions and which pass rusher had the highest blitz success rate.

It's all part of Franklin's adherence to analytics, which he uses to prove gut decisions rather than rely on them.

"We have all the data from every competitive period," Franklin told reporters in State College after practice Tuesday. "So the coach has the data to back up what his gut is telling him."



In one case, for instance, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider told reporters that all four scholarships backs likely will play against Purdue. That includes veterans Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford and freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Data also determined the starters at middle linebacker (likely Tyler Elsdon) and safety opposite Ji'Ayir Brown, where redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley led the team in takeaways during spring and preseason camp.

Further, data might split the kicking job, something Franklin hinted at Tuesday. Veteran Jake Pinegar and redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak competed for the kicking role through spring and summer. It seems that Pinegar will resume his role on field goals, while Sahaydak will take kickoffs.

"I’m a big believer in specializing when you can, unless you've got somebody who just makes it obvious that he’s able to handle more," Franklin said of the kickers. "... One thing is, maybe the young guy is the kickoff guy and now he gains some game experience, so the next year when he’s the field-goal kicker, he has played. I think there's value in that."

Franklin and his staff began having conversations Tuesday about starting and depth-chart positions, which certainly will be fluid throughout the season. Because the players will continue producing more data to raise or lower their profiles.

"This isn’t Little League," Franklin said. "We're going to play the best guys. It's really that simple, and there's always going to be some hurt feelings with some of the conversations we have. But I think it's fine to have hurt feelings. That means you care. It means you're invested, but then you've got to move on."

The view around Penn State

Lineman Sal Wormley returns strong

When Franklin says a player has generated camp "buzz," he's introducing fans to a potential new contributor. In this case, Franklin is reintroducing fans to guard Sal Wormley.

Wormley missed last season with an injury, and the Lions missed him on the offensive line. The 6-3, 298-pound redshirt junior has returned to offer promise for the interior of Penn State's line, which labored at times last season. In particular, Wormley has stood out in one-on-one periods.

"He’s come right back, kind of been the buzz of camp on the offensive line, maybe for some of the staff that hadn't seen him a whole lot [because of] the injury," Franklin said. "But he's just done really well. He's very consistent in both the run and the pass game."

Zakee Wheatley's profile is rising

Wheatley, a redshirt freshman, is making a strong play to start at safety alongside Brown. He led Penn State in takeaways during spring and summer practices, and Franklin said the safety is "trending in the right direction."

"It's pretty impressive," Franklin said. "He has really good ball skills and really good instincts. I know I say this and sometimes I sound ridiculous, but he's also one of those guys who the ball just likes him. Part of that is doing what you're supposed to do consistently to be in position when the opportunities come."

Safety Zakee Wheatley (6) guards receiver Kaden Saunders during Penn State's Blue-White Game. Wheatley led the defense in takeaways during spring practice and preseason training camp. Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports

Penn State gets a new toy

Penn State is among the latest college and NFL programs to use the Seeker, a throwing device from Monarc. The company bills the Seeker as the "first robotic quarterback," saying it can simulate passes of 65 mph and kicks and punts of 75 mph.

