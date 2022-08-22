'Super Humble' Penn State Builds a Hushed Confidence in Camp

Penn State enters game week this week, as training camp winds down and the runway to the Sept. 1 opener at Purdue clears. Head coach James Franklin has kept a positive but even tone through camp, underscoring his desire to prove that last season's 2-6 finish was a correctable aberration.

As Penn State moves from camp to game prep, here's a look at what's going on around the team, which quarterback Sean Clifford said exudes a "silent" confidence.

The Lions begin the season unranked in either major preseason poll for the first time since 2016. And they're not getting much traction on the preseason All-America teams (none on the AP, PFF, CBS or Sporting News lists).

Still, Franklin and his players sound both motivated and at peace with that and their place in college football this season.

"Everyone is super humble," quarterback Sean Clifford said. "We know where we’re at. We're not happy with where we’re at. We’re ready to go for the season to prove ourselves and to get going.

"... That’s what I love about this team right now. We’re silent but we’re moving toward that Week 1 to start to get our name back out there."

Franklin has taken a different public approach than in past seasons, notably regarding his offensive line that he has extended to the rest of the team. He's providing positive updates while keeping expectations and predictions at arm's length.

"I think we're in a good place, but at the end of the day, you guys [in the media] will tell me and everybody else will tell me very clearly how we are after the Purdue game," Franklin said.

Penn State seems to be a discreetly confident team entering the season.

Penn State's defensive line is rounding into form

With PJ Mustipher and Adisa Isaac returning from injury, Hakeem Beamon back from missing 2021 for undisclosed reasons and Chop Robinson adding a needed pass-rush layer, the Lions are putting together one of the Big Ten's better overall defensive lines.

There are caveats, of course. Mustipher and Isaac will need time to get into game form, Robinson is shifting from 3-4 outside linebacker to 4-3 defensive end and Beamon hasn't played since 2020. This group needs time to grow.

However, Mustipher made three tackles for loss from the interior in just five games last season. Isaac demonstrated his line-of-scrimmage dominance against Maryland in 2020, making 2.4 tackles for loss. Robinson is playing his natural position at rush end. And freshmen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant bring exceptional early playing ability.

No wonder the team is confident in this line.

"We've got a lot of dudes at the defensive line position," Clifford said.

Penn State's depth is causing less stress

Franklin made an interesting point recently about playing young talent. Penn State has more of it this season, so expect to see more of it on the field.

"Part of developing that depth is playing guys," Franklin said. "One of the things we talked about on the [preseason staff] retreat is not being led by ego. You're up 35-0 in the game, and I'm on the headset saying, 'Hey, we need to sub out, get our backups in,' whether it's the defensive coordinator or offensive coordinator saying, 'I just want to get one more drive, there's still plenty of time in the fourth quarter.'

"But a lot of times you're doing that because you want to preserve the shutout. I want the shutout as much as anybody. But what's more valuable? The shutout or getting those guys in there and letting them play valuable minutes and gaining experience?"

Franklin has been clear that his past two recruiting classes arrived with more polish and readiness. And the staff feels as though its young players are ready to get onto the field quickly. As a result, they're going all-in on depth, which means playing more players.

What does Penn State's offensive line look like?

A prediction for the five starters we'll see against the Boilermakers:

Left tackle: Olu Fashanu

Left guard: Landon Tengwall

Center: Juice Scruggs

Right guard: Sal Wormley

Right tackle: Caedan Wallace

It's a fairly different starting line from last year, with Wallace the only starter returning at his 2021 position. But Scruggs is playing his best position, Fashanu might be an upgrade at left tackle and Tengwall absolutely is ready.

Another prediction for the line: It will be better than last year. And maybe it will earn an Hooters NIL deal.

How much playing time will quarterback Christian Veilleux see?

Franklin has admitted that not having a viable backup quarterback proved costly last year at Iowa. Penn State can't make the same mistake this season.

Christian Veilleux certainly is experienced but needs early game reps, and not just in non-conference home games against Ohio and Central Michigan.

Clifford runs the offense, no doubt, but Penn State might serve itself well to swing a package for Veilleux at Purdue or Auburn. It could be a valuable changeup as well, since Veilleux runs better and possesses a stronger arm.

Not that Penn State wants to replicate Michigan's Cade McNamara/J.J. McCarthy situation, but the offense could benefit from using Veilleux situationally.

"I'm happy for [Veilleux] to have a second-year offensive coordinator in his second year, because realistically, that's when you can take the next step," Clifford said.

