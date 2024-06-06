How the College Football Playoff Is Affecting Bowl Season
What happens if Penn State doesn't make the College Football Playoff this season? Could the Nittany Lions still play a bowl game on New Year's Day? Well, no, according to the 2024-25 college football bowl schedule.
Bowl season forges onward, with 35 bowl games in addition to the six functioning as the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the playoffs. But none of those games will be played on New Year's Day, ceding that ground to the three playoff quarterfinals scheduled. So if Penn State doesn't make the 12-team field, it's going to play off New Year's Day, perhaps even on New Year's Eve.
Two of the Big Ten's primary contract bowls, the ReliaQuest Bown and Citrus Bowl, will be played on New Year's Eve on Florida. They will kick off at noon and 3 p.m., respectively, preceding the first quarterfinal game at the Fiesta Bowl. The Gator Bowl is then scheduled for a prime-time start Jan. 2.
Bowl Season, which administers the college football bowl schedule, released the complete 2024-25 bowl schedule. It includes some longtime favorites (the Liberty Bowl, Independence Bowl and Alamo Bowl) and some unique sponsors. New this year is the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 28 in Tucson. The Pop Tarts Bowl, which made a social media splash last year, returns to Orlando on Dec. 28.
The Big Ten schedule of bowl games includes the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, Music City Bowl in Nashville, Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and the previously mentioned bowls in Florida.
ESPN, which will broadcast 33 of the games, released its coverage schedule for bowl season.
Penn State begins its quest for an inaugural playoff bid Aug. 31 at West Virginia. The game is scheduled for a noon kick on FOX.
