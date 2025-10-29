How to Watch Penn State Chase the Upset Vs. No. 1 Ohio State
When Terry Smith took over as Penn State's interim head coach, he told his team to go out and "shock the world." The Nittany Lions get their chance Saturday at Ohio State.
Penn State visits the top-ranked Buckeyes for a game that ostensibly shouldn't be close. The Nittany Lions are without their head coach, starting quarterback and best defensive player. Their offense, ranked 97th nationally, meets a defense that has allowed four touchdowns in seven games. And, of course, they have lost eight straight to Ohio State.
But hope springs and all that. So here's what to know about Penn State's trip to Ohio State.
How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Ohio State
Penn State is making its first appearance this season on the FOX Big Noon broadcast. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from Ohio Stadium. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be on the broadcast, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sideline.
The game will be streamed on the FOX Sports app. Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network. The radio broadcast also is available on Sirius XM 385.
What is the Penn State-Ohio State betting line?
Ohio State is a 20.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions, the first time Ohio State has been favored by at least 20 points since 2019. The over/under is 43.5 points. Penn State covered the spread for the first time this season in a 25-24 loss at Iowa on Oct. 18.
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State will be happy to see October go away. The Nittany Lions went 0-3 in the month, fired James Franklin and lost quarterback Drew Allar to a season-ending injury. And one day before October began, Penn State lost top linebacker Tony Rojas to a season-ending injury.
The Nittany Lions are 0-4 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2020 — or the first time since 2004, if you're counting non-COVID seasons. And they have lost back-to-back games by one point for the first time in the program's 136-year history.
Penn State is looking for its first win over a Power 4 opponent this season. Yet the team has lost four times by a combined total of 13 points. The Nittany Lions had the ball in the fourth quarter to potentially win, take the lead in or tie all four of its Big Ten games. Could November be any worse?
As interim head coach Terry Smith said this week, Penn State wants to run the ball better than Ohio State. Kaytron Allen had a career game at Iowa with bests in carries (28) and rushing yards (145). He will be the centerpiece of a Penn State offense still breaking in a new starting quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer has a terrific story. He grew up 20 miies from Ohio State and was a Buckeyes fan until committing to Penn State. Now he goes home to face the nation's top-ranked defense.
"Since I was a kid, I've dreamed about playing in that stadium," Grunkemeyer said.
About the Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes have been tediously exceptional this season, boring through their schedule with boring precision. Ohio State has won every game by at least 18 points. Its top-ranked defense has held three Big Ten teams without a touchdown. Only one team (Illinois) has scored more than 10 points on the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's defense might be playing even better this season under coordinator Matt Patricia. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in four statistical categories, including scoring (5.9 ppg) and total defense (216.9 ypg). Ohio State is the only Power 4 team allowing fewer than 10 points per game.
Penn State has to figure a way to slow defensive end Caden Curry, who is tied for the Big Ten lead in sacks (7) and ranks second in tackles for loss (10.5). Linebacker Arvell Reese (6.5 TFLs) could make like difficult for Allen.
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin leads the nation in completion rate (80 percent) and has thrown 11 touchdown passes (with no interceptions) in his last four games. Sayin has yet to throw an interception in a Big Ten game.