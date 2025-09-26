Ohio State vs. Washington Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 5
The top team in college football is heading to Husky Stadium. No. 1 Ohio State is set to visit Washington on Saturday, and oddsmakers don’t expect the visitors to completely dominate this pairing. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point road favorites coming off their Week 4 bye.
The Huskies boast one of college football’s most dynamic offenses, though. Players like Demond Williams Jr. and Jonah Coleman could put up huge stat lines to keep the underdogs in the hunt.
Are you looking to find the best prop offerings available ahead of the game? Here’s our breakdown for the best options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Washington
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jonah Coleman to score 2+ touchdowns (+350)
- Jeremiah Smith Over 90.5 receiving yards (-114)
Jonah Coleman to score 2+ touchdowns
Coleman leads all FBS players with 10 total touchdowns this season. He’s averaging more than three scores per game and has the second-best anytime touchdown scorer odds for a reason. Coleman hasn’t faced a defense like Ohio State’s, which has given up an FBS-low 16 total points, but he’s versatile enough to reach the end zone in a multitude of ways.
Coleman is Washington’s second leading receiver with eight catches for 150 yards and a score, so he’s plenty dangerous through the air as well. Williams, Coleman, and star wideout Denzel Boston help Washington average an elite 7.4 yards per play this season, and only Florida State can top their mark of 55.7 points per game. The Huskies might not be as productive as usual, but I think Coleman has a good chance to score multiple times as the player who finishes drives most often for such a dynamic offense.
Jeremiah Smith Over 90.5 receiving yards
Smith got off to a rough start in 2025 and was underwhelming with six catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns against Texas. However, he’s been ramping up his production since that outing. The second-year receiver has now tallied 14 catches for 272 yards and three scores in his previous two outings. He has a chance to go over the century mark for a third straight game against the Huskies.
Washington’s pass defense is in the bottom half of the Big Ten. It’s giving up 199.7 passing yards per game despite not having faced a ranked team yet. Ohio State is a different beast.
The Buckeyes are averaging a respectable 6.8 yards per play and are completing roughly 73 percent of their passes this season. Smith can eat up yardage after the catch and is currently commanding nine targets per game. A couple of his trademark chunk plays should help him hit his over.
