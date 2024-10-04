How to Watch, Stream the Penn State-UCLA Game
Penn State hosts UCLA on Saturday for the first time as a Big Ten opponent and also for the first time in 56 years. When they last met in 1968, Joe Paterno was in his third season as Penn State's head coach, UCLA was in the Pac-8 and the Nittany Lions defeated the Bruins 21-6 on their way to the first 11-0 season in school history.
This time, the Nittany Lions (4-0) are ranked seventh in the AP Top 25, while UCLA is struggling under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins (1-3) have scored just five touchdowns in four games, could be without their starting quarterback and will begin warmups at what should feel like 7:30 in the morning to their body clocks. It's a difficult confluence of circumstances for UCLA in its first road game as a member of the Big Ten Conference.
Penn State, meanwhile, brings one of the nation's most prolific and physical run games to Beaver Stadium for the noon kickoff. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten, and rank ninth nationally, in rushing offense, averaging 251 yards per game. The tandem backfield of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen has combined for 702 yards rushing and four touchdowns and average 6.6 yards per carry between them. Singleton and Allen share the workload so efficiently that each has 53 carries in four game.
How much will the backs play Saturday will depend on how decisively Penn State plays early. The Nittany Lions are four-touchdown favorites over the Bruins, who rank last in the Big Ten in scoring offense. Their outlook gets no easier if starting quarterback Ethan Garbers, injured last week against Oregon, can't play. The Nittany Lions, defensive end Abdul Carter in particular, will look to pressure backup Justyn Martin, who has attempted just five passes this season.
Following last weekend's unofficial "White Out" against Illinois, this game marks the annual "Stripe Out" at Beaver Stadium. Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. UCLA game.
What channel is the Penn State-UCLA game on this week?
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: Fox Sports App
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will make its 2024 debut at Beaver Stadium for Saturday's Penn State-UCLA game. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game, with Jenny Taft reporting from the sideline.
What time is the Penn State-UCLA game?
- When: Noon ET Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium
Penn State will host its second noon kickoff of the 2024 season on Saturday. The Nittany Lions defeated Bowling Green 34-27 in their home opener as a noon kickoff. This is Penn State's only home game of October. The Nittany Lions play on the road (at USC and Wisconsin) over the next three weeks, with a bye sandwiched in between. Penn State's next home game is Nov. 2 against Ohio State.
What is the Penn State vs. UCLA betting line?
Penn State is a 28-point favorite over the Bruins, according to DraftKings, and the over/under is 46.5 points. Penn State is 2-2 against the spread this year and has gone under the total three times this season.
Penn State football 2024 schedule
- Aug. 31: Penn State at West Virginia, W, 34-12
- Sept. 7: Penn State vs. Bowling Green, W, 34-27
- Sept. 14: BYE
- Sept. 21: Penn State vs. Kent State, W, 56-0
- Sept. 28: Penn State vs. Illinois, W, 21-7
- Oct. 5: Penn State vs. UCLA | Noon ET | Beaver Stadium | FOX
- Oct. 12: Penn State at USC | 3:30 p.m. ET | LA Memorial Coliseum | CBS
- Oct. 19: Bye
- Oct. 26: Penn State at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2: Penn State vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 9: Penn State vs. Washington
- Nov. 16: Penn State at Purdue
- Nov. 23: Penn State at Minnesota
- Nov. 30: Penn State vs. Maryland
