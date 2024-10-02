Penn State's Beaver Stadium Named College Football's 'Rowdiest' Stadium
Following the Penn State-Illinois football game in late September, Illinois tight end Tanner Arkin marveled at the Beaver Stadium crowd even after a loss.
"It was a crazy atmosphere, for sure," Arkin said. "I think that first kickoff, you can feel it in your
chest almost. It was awesome."
Penn State's Beaver Stadium, the 64-year-old venue that's about to get a $700 million makeover, still can shake it. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin thanked the 109,911 fans who attended the Penn State-Illinois game, most wearing white even though it wasn't the scheduled 2024 "Penn State White Out," and said they impacted seven different plays during the game. The crowd certainly was loud and animated, underscoring Beaver Stadium's recent placement atop the list of the "rowdiest college football stadiums in the U.S."
According to BetMGM's "The Roar" blog, Penn State's Beaver Stadium is the nation's rowdiest stadium. The site said it studied many factors (crowd size, noise level, social media comments and online fan reviews) to compile the list. Beaver Stadium was No. 1 ahead of Michigan Stadium, Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium, Clemson's Memorial Stadium and Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
What distinguished Beaver Stadium among college football shrines? A combination of consistent attendance, glowing fan reviews and a busy social-media presence.
"When it comes to rowdy college football stadiums, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium takes the crown," BetMGM's "The Roar" blog concluded.
Franklin would agree. Following his team's 21-7 win over Illinois, the Penn State coach called the Beaver Stadium environment "like nothing else in all of sports, let alone college football."
"That was a phenomenal environment," Franklin said. "That wasn't even a 'White Out,' and we had that. The fans were phenomenal. We thought the fans had seven impactful plays on the game. Seven plays, whether it was timeouts, whether it was false starts and penalties, whether it was bad snaps, we thought they had seven plays that were significant in the game. We're so thankful and appreciative for the fans and the environment we get here."
Before the game, Franklin generated buzz, and some confusion, by asking fans to bring "White Out energy" to the game, which paired two unbeaten Big Ten teams in prime-time. Though Penn State will hold its designated 2024 "Penn State White Out" on Nov. 9 against Washington, fans still blanketed the stadium in white.
"It’s grown into something so much bigger than a game," Adam Miller, deputy athletic director for external affairs and engagement, said of the Penn State White Out. "It is truly an experience. That’s what we hear from a lot of people, whether they’re Penn State fans or not. They don't say, 'I want to go to a White Out.' They say, 'I want to experience a White Out.' That's an amazing distinction and a credit to all of our fans for building it into what it has become."
Beaver Stadium, the nation's second-largest venue with a capacity of 106,572, is undergoing a $700 million renovation that will completely reinvent the building's West side. After the 2024 season, Penn State will begin demolishing and replacing the West stands, which will house new seating, suites, press box and a Welcome Center when completed.
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft has said that Beaver Stadium will retain a seating capacity above 100,000 when the renovation is complete in 2027.
"The environment generated at Penn State football games is second to none," Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said.
