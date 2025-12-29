For Penn State's Trebor Pena, a Joyful Career Moment at the Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK | Trebor Pena played at Yankee Stadium three years ago when Syracuse lost to Minnesota, but this time he walked into the dugout as a champion. The wide receiver had only one season at Penn State but finished it with an MVP trophy after Penn State defeated Clemson 22-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl.

“Football isn’t guaranteed,” Pena said before the game. “To have one more opportunity to play a college game, I feel like it wasn’t an opportunity I could pass up.”

Pena transferred from Syracuse after five seasons with a desire to experience change and prepare for the next level. Penn State was an appealing destination after many players had committed to returning in search of a national title chase. But the season quickly derailed, and the Nittany Lions struggled.

At Syracuse, Pena experienced a coaching change when Fran Brown replaced Dino Babers in 2023. He unexpectedly found himself in a similar situation after James Franklin was fired. Having a new starting quarterback midway through the season was another challenge. But Pena and Ethan Grunkemeyer’s connection at the Pinstripe Bowl was strong.

Clemson and Penn State traded field goals for three quarters before Pena caught a pass up the middle, broke away from Tiger defenders and ran toward Monument Park into the end zone. It was the first touchdown of the game, and the 73-yard score was the longest of his career.

Pena’s five-catch, 100-yard game was his best of the season. Pena neared triple digits with a 99-yard performance against Indiana with six receptions. It was just his third career 100-yard receiving game. As the Nittany Lions raised the Pinstripe Bowl trophy, Pena held the MVP award and wore a “Bad Boy” chain around his neck.

Pena, like teammates Dani Dennis-Sutton, Davonte Ross and Amare Campbell, didn’t have to play in this game. But like Dennis-Sutton, Pena called the decision to suit up in the blue-and-white one more time a “no-brainer.”

“Having another chance to play a game, that’s special,” said Pena, who was born in the Bronx. “You’ve got to take advantage of it. Like Dani said, it was a no-brainer for me to play in this game and finish it out the right way with everybody else.”

Congratulations to @PennStateFball, winner of the George M. Steinbrenner III Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Championship Trophy 🏆



And a special congratulations to Bronx-born WR Trebor Peña for earning @PinstripeBowl MVP honors! 👏 pic.twitter.com/JF7AALuWpc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 27, 2025

Playing also meant he got a chance to do something he never did at Syracuse: beat Clemson. During Pena’s time with the Orange, he faced the Tigers two times but lost by one score each time. In 2022 he had a 62-yard touchdown (his previous career-long) at the JMA Wireless Dome, which was the loudest he ever heard the stadium.

“[Clemson’s] a great team,” Pena said before the Pinstripe Bowl. “They’ve got a good defense, they’re very multiple, they disguise a lot and they got talent. That’s just how Clemson is.”

This time, Pena brought Penn State fans to their feet, as his score proved to be the difference-maker in the Nittany Lions finishing the season with a winning record (7-6).

Playing under an interim head coach for the second time in his career might not have been what Pena envisioned at Penn State. But he said that Terry Smith is a coach worth playing and fighting for.

“It’s just a testament to him and what he means to the program,” Pena said. “You see the fans react that way, it’s because that’s how they feel. I feel like the players feel the same way. We’re just so thankful to have him as our coach right now.”

WR Trebor Peña earns @PinstripeBowl MVP honors 🏆



Take another look at his 73-YD TD to extend @PennStateFball's lead over Clemson in the fourth quarter 👇 pic.twitter.com/vqcehmhCiQ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 28, 2025

Even though Pena spent only one season with Penn State, joining the program in May, he has proven valuable to both coaching staffs. Pena was among the senior players new head coach Matt Campbell met with soon after taking over.

“He was just trying to get to know me, and I kind of broke down my story to him and learned a little about himself, too,” Pena said. “He was asking me things that I like, things that I didn’t like, how we can grow, things that we do well. … I feel like he’s just trying to get a lot of different perspectives and see where to take the program going in the future.”

As his teammates weighed the decision to enter the transfer portal later this week, Pena reflected on his process of navigating his options and what advice he has given.

“A lot of people go into the transfer portal and get stuck in there or they don’t get the schools that they were thinking they were going to get coming out,” Pena said. “So you know, it’s tough and it’s a really big decision to make.

"But if you do decide to make that, and you have schools looking at you, I feel like you just got to really break down what you want from a school and list some things that are crucial — like key points that you need, and meet the coaching staff and try not to listen to the fluff.”

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Trebor Pena (8) scores on a touchdown reception during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

