How to Watch, Stream the Penn State-Villanova Game
Penn State hosts Villanova on Saturday to close its 2025 preseason schedule, rounding out a three-game stretch that does not include a team ranked in the top 100 of the ESPN College Football Power Index. Of course, Villanova would not make that list as an FCS opponent that will join the Patriot League in 2026.
For Penn State, the September beta test of its roster ends Saturday. The Nittany Lions get a bye week before No. 4 Oregon visits Beaver Stadium for the Penn State White Out on Sept. 27. In the meantime, Penn State coach James Franklin wants his team to use Saturday's game vs. the Wildcats wisely in that context.
"I think our guys feel like we have done enough to win but haven't played up to what our expectations and standards are," Franklin said. "But I would also say that's always going to be the case. We're always going feel like we can play better."
What else to know about the game? Here's how to watch Penn State vs. Villanova.
How to watch, stream the Penn State-Villanova game
Penn State hosts Villanova for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Beaver Stadium. FS1 will televise, with Connor Onion and Mark Helfrich on the broadcast. The game can be streamed through the Fox Sports app.
Can't watch? Penn State fans can listen to the radio broadcast featuring Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the Penn State Sports Network. The radio broadcast also will be available on Sirius XM channels 121/197.
The last time Penn State played Villanova
Quarterback Sean Clifford had a record-setting day in 2021, when he completed 19 of 26 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' 38-17 victory over Villanova. In the process, Clifford became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for 400 yards at Beaver Stadium.
Clifford threw two 52-yard touchdowns, a 67-yard score to Parker Washington and an 83-yarder to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Washington (148 yards receiving) and Jahan Dotson (117 yards) both went over 100 in the game.
Penn State leads the series with Villanova 6-3-1. The Wildcats won three straight games vs. the Nittany Lions from 1936-1951.
Penn State to honor 2025 Nittany Lions
Penn State will recognize one of its most iconic teams in school history Saturday. The 2005 Nittany Lions went 11-1, won the Big Ten title and defeated Florida State 26-23 in overtime to finish third in the final AP Top 25.
Joe Paterno won multiple national coach-of-the-year awards, quarterback Michael Robinson was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year and placed fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and linebacker Paul Posluszny won the Bednarik and Butkus awards.
Penn State-Villanova tale of the tape
A look at some of the top stats comparing Penn State and Villanova. These are per-game averages, though Villanova has played just one game.
Penn State
Statistic
Villanova
172
Rushing Offense
117
251.5
Passing Offense
299
109.5
Rushing Defense
111
137
Passing Defense
239
423.5
Total Offense
416
246.5
Total Defense
350
+5
Turnover Margin
0
36%
Third-Down Offense
46.2%
29:41
Time of Possession
33:04
News to know about Penn State
- With a win over Villanova, James Franklin will improve his record at Penn State to 104-42. In doing so, he will tie Rip Engle for second on Penn State's coaching wins list. Engle finished his 16-year career record with a 104-48-4 record. Franklin also would be 305 wins behind tying Paterno's career-wins mark of 409.
- Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are the first Penn State teammates to rush for 3,000 career yards. Both reached the milestone in Week 2 vs. FIU.
- Quarterback Drew Allar ranks third on Penn State's career list with 56 passing touchdowns. He is 21 from tying Trace McSorley, now the team's assistant quarterbacks coach, for second.
- Penn State seeks its 25th straight non-conference win dating to a 2016 loss to the Pitt Panthers in Pittsburgh. The Nittany Lions have won 30 consecutive non-conference home games dating to 2013.