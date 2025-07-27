Oregon Already Is Preparing for a Visit to the 'Penn State White Out'
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada, sure, but the Nittany Lions don't truly begin their national-championship pursuit until Sept. 27 (don't tell James Franklin). After a de facto three-game preseason, Penn State football well and truly gets underway that night at Beaver Stadium against Oregon.
It's the signature game of Penn State's 2025 home schedule and, rightly, the annual Penn State White Out. After four seasons of renting out the White Out, Penn State, the Big Ten and its television partners finally got it right this year.
Penn State-Oregon is one of the premium games on the conference calendar, and NBC should get a banger for Big Ten Saturday Night. Penn State set retail ticket prices at $310 for the game, and secondary-market rates are pushing $400.
The Ducks also know they're in for a night at Beaver Stadium. At Big Ten Football Media Days, Oregon linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Matayo Uiagalelei and tight end Kenyon Sadiq all called the White Out a bucket-list game.
"It’s something that we’ve had circled on our schedule for a long time," Boettcher said in Las Vegas. "Every game’s a big game, but obviously I’d be lying if I said that one isn't maybe a little bit bigger."
Penn State and Oregon will approach Sept. 27 from different stages of readiness. The Nittany Lions get a gentle upslope to the game, playing Nevada, FIU and Villanova at home before a bye week. Penn State doesn't play a Power 4 opponent before Oregon's visit.
The Ducks, meanwhile, will play three major opponents in Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Oregon State in a rivalry game a week before visiting State College. Oregon should have more quality game reps than Penn State for that night.
Of course, Penn State and Oregon are staging a rematch of their 2024 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, where the Ducks won. Still, Penn State is a 4.5-point favorite according to FanDuel, primarily due to its roster/staff combination (Franklin called it the best of his career) and the White Out.
At Big Ten Media Days, all three Oregon players said the White Out will be new to them. But they also brought up the same moment that made the Penn State White Out famous. Of course, it was the opening play of the 2019 Penn State-Michigan game.
"I was watching the video, and Michigan was there and they sang 'Mo Bamba,'" Boettcher said. "Hope they can bring that song back."
"I’m pretty sure everybody’s seen the video of when they played Michigan, called the timeout,"
Uiagalelei said. "So I already know it’s going to be loud, I know it’s going to be fun, I know there’s going to be challenges. I’m just excited for it."
Added Sadiq, "Of course it’s a bucket-list game. Growing up as a kid, that’s what Penn State is known for, like the decibel records all those things that you see. I think everyone knows the clip of when Michigan called the timeout on that first drive."
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will start his third White Out this season. He's 2-0, having completed 71.4 percent of his passes last year vs. Washington and having thrown four touchdown passes vs. Iowa in 2023. Allar rolled out the welcome mat for the Ducks.
"I mean, there's nothing like it if you're a college sports fan in general, especially football," Allar said. "No matter if you're a fan of Penn State or not, it's something you need to go to, in my opinion. I went to it as a recruit and sat in the stands. It's crazy sitting in the stands, but it's even crazier being on the field for that. I'm thankful I don't really have to deal with that as a quarterback.
"[The fans] are kind of quiet when I'm out on the field, unless something good happens for us. But when I'm sitting down on the sidelines and I'm trying to go through the film with [quarterbacks coach] Danny [O'Brien], it's hard to hear him next to me just because of how loud the crowd will get and you can feel the stadium shaking."
The Ducks certainly expect noise but say they'll be prepared. After all, Autzen Stadium gets loud as well.
"Ohio State [at Autzen in 2024] is probably the loudest game I've been in," Uiagalelei said.
Added Boettcher, "We play in Autzen Stadium, and I’ve never been [to Beaver Stadiun], but I’d argue that Autzen’s just as loud if not louder, so we should be good."
Of course, as a disclaimer, Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.