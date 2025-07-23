How Will Penn State Replace Tyler Warren? James Franklin Explains
Two years ago, Penn State tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren sat with coach James Franklin in a team meeting room to discuss their futures: Who would declare for the NFL Draft, and who would return to Penn State?
After the talk, Johnson declared and was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants, while Warren returned to the Nittany Lions, won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and earned a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now with Warren in Indianapolis, who will replace his production in Penn State's offense? Franklin keyed in on distributing the ball to a plethora of players during his press conference Wednesday at Big Ten Football Media Days.
“What we hope to do is to spread the ball around,” Franklin said. “In a lot of ways, I think It makes us more difficult to defend when there’s more guys on the field that we think can impact the game at any moment.”
Trio of tight ends in Penn State’s room
In college football, there’s change quite often. Players transfer or get drafted, leaving an uncertain aspect to the sport. But consistency has been a certain for Penn State at tight end.
The team has thrust itself into “Tight End U.” discussions with four tight ends drafted over the past five years. That looks to continue in 2025 as Franklin boasts yet again an elite group. Tight ends coach Ty Howle should have a three-headed monster this season, according to Franklin.
“There are three guys that we think will be very productive in the tight end room,” Franklin said. “Our tight end room has been as good as anybody in the country the last five years.”
Franklin was referring to Khalil Dinkins, Andrew Rappleyea and Luke Reynolds, all of whom will contribute extensively for Penn State. Dinkins is a rising redshirt senior, Rappleyea is coming off a season-ending injury and Reynolds is a former 4-star recruit who flashed his talent as a true freshman last season.
“Khalil Dinkins is a guy that not a whole lot of people are talking about, but I think [they] should be,” Franklin said. “Obviously, Andrew Rappleyea, who was in position to play a bunch last year, then had a season-ending injury. And then Luke Reynolds. Those are three guys that we think will be very productive in our tight end room.”
Without Warren, Franklin is trusting his personnel to bring out the best in the tight end room. That extends to the rest of his team, which is a leading preseason pick to win the Big Ten.
"This is the best combined personnel that I think we've had at Penn State," Franklin said, "and when I talk about personnel, I'm talking about players and staff, from a depth, from a talent standpoint, and from an experience standpoint. So we're very excited about that."
Franklin spoke briefly about the 19 lettermen on the Nittany Lions’ staff, which includes Howle, but mentioned how “when it comes to player development,” they have done a phenomenal job.
Trio of transfer receivers
After a lackluster season from the wide receivers, position coach Marques Hagans will have a new-look group in 2025. That starts with Syracuse transfer Trebor Peña, who enters his sixth year of college football.
Additionally, Franklin brought in USC transfer Kyron Hudson. Although their playing styles are vastly different — Hudson (6-1, 215 pounds) is a big-bodied receiver and Peña (5-10, 186 pounds) is a small shifty wideout — one aspect brings the two together. They both are leaders on the field.
Franklin stressed the importance of their past experiences as lettermen Wednesday.
“We went out in the transfer portal and brought in three really productive players. Peña from Syracuse, who was a captain [and] Hudson from USC, who was a captain,” Franklin said.
The third transfer commitment came from Devonte Ross, and what caught Franklin’s eye was his production, not just through the air but on special teams. Ross dominated a stout Iowa defense in 2024, with a 142-yard, two-touchdown performance. He also ran back a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown.
“When you talk about Devonte Ross, who made a bunch of big plays and had a ton of production at Troy, and for me, I got a lot of respect for the University of Iowa and how they play defense and special teams, and being able to watch Troy and this young man have a lot of success [against Iowa was eye-opening],” Franklin said.”
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.