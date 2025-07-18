Penn State Football 2025 Preview: Nittany Lions Stacked Again at Tight End
Penn State’s tight end room has been one of the best in the country recently and is shaping up as a strength again in 2025. Despite the departure of star Tyler Warren, the position is filled with young promise and experience vying for playing time.
With Khalil Dinkins taking the veteran role, Luke Reynolds poised for a breakout season, Andrew Rappleyea returning from injury, Joey Schlaffer looking to contribute and three freshmen chasing opportunities, Penn State is loaded at tight end. We continue our position-by-position look at the Nittany Lions with a stop in tight end coach Ty Howle’s room.
Redshirt senior Khalil Dinkins
Dinkins enters his redshirt senior season in the lead role. He has played behind NFL talents in Warren, Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange in his career and now gets his chance to lead the room.
Dinkins (6-4, 251 pounds) is a big body on the line of scrimmage who contributes as a reliable blocker. The North Allegheny High graduate also could be Penn State’s premier red-zone passing target. Of his 36 career receptions, five have gone for touchdowns.
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki called Dinkins “probably the most unheralded player on our offense last year." Quarterback Drew Allar agreed.
“I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he did for us last year,” Allar said in April. “He’s one of the best blocking tight ends in the country in both run and pass game.”
Sophomore Luke Reynolds
Reynolds stepped in last season for the injured Rappleyea, totaling 111 yards on nine receptions. Most notably, he rushed for 32 yards on a fake punt to seal Penn State’s 26-25 victory against Minnesota.
While Reynolds began the season as Penn State’s No. 3 tight end, he nearly outpaced Dinkins' receiving totals, accumulating just 11 fewer yards in one more game. Reynolds could take over as the primary receiver from the tight end position.
Redshirt sophomore Andrew Rappleyea
Rappleyea sustained a season-ending injury following the 2024 opener at West Virginia, ending a year of high expectations too quickly. Coach James Franklin said that he expects Rappleyea to return at full strength, giving the Nittany Lions a third threat at tight end. Fans haven’t seen much of Rappleyea, who has played in just four games over his first two seasons. The 4-star recruit, who was a top-10 tight end in the 2024 class, awaits his breakout.
Redshirt sophomore Joey Schlaffer
Schlaffer enters his redshirt sophomore year after appearing in three games in 2024. The Pennsylvania native, who has yet to record a reception at Penn State, is another tight end looking for his breakthrough. Though he’s looking up on the depth chart, Schlaffer (6-5, 252 pounds) bulked up extensively this offseason and has caught the eye of his coach.
“He’s had a really good spring,” Howle said in June. “Physically, he's the best he’s ever looked. I think he was up to 253, 254 — he’s put on a lot of good weight, which we knew would always come with him.”
Freshman Andrew Olesh
Olesh was the No. 3 tight end nationally and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Southern Lehigh High graduate tore through the competition during his senior year, amassing 1,105 yards on 75 receptions.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports described Olesh as a “three-level pass catcher” with “NFL upside.” The 4-star was a hot commodity on the 2025 recruiting trail, flipping to Penn State in December before the Big Ten Championship Game after initially committing to Michigan. Olesh is the most likely freshman to make an early impact.
"I think it makes sense for both sides. It's a win-win. That was a battle,” Franklin said after Olesh committed. “Ty Howle did a phenomenal job. [Olesh] is an impressive young man. I've gotten to know him and his family very well, as you could imagine. Also, watched his tape from this year. He came to camp with us two years ago, so we got a pretty good idea who he is. He has a chance to be a weapon for us here in the near future."
Freshman Matt Henderson
Henderson, the seventh-ranked player in Virginia according to the 247Sports Composite, was a four-year letterman and two-year team captain for Powhatan High School. He notched his most productive season as a junior, posting 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns on 74 receptions.
Henderson was a two-sport athlete before fully committing to football, amassing more than 1,000 career points during his prep basketball career. His sheer athleticism will be valuable, making Henderson a player to watch on the back end of Penn State’s depth chart.
Freshman Brian Kortovich
Rounding out the trio of freshman tight ends is 3-star tight end Kortovich. Ranked as the 27th tight end in the 2025 class by the 247Sports Composite, Kortovich was a three-year letterman at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Ohio. He also served as the team captain in 2024.