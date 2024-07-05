In Hiring, Penn State's James Franklin Looks Toward the Lettermen
When he arrived at Penn State, James Franklin faced a challenge with the football program’s lettermen. How could he reintegrate them with his new program, building excitement among former Nittany Lions and their fans, while capitalizing on their varied skills? Franklin has turned to hiring them.
In May, Franklin hired former Penn State defensive tackle Jordan Hill to his staff, growing the list of Nittany Lions lettermen who work for Penn State football or the athletic department in some capacity. Hill followed former teammate Michael Mauti in joining the program, as Franklin turns to Penn State’s past to help develop its future.
“Having people in the building that have walked in their [the players’] footsteps, having institutional knowledge, community knowledge, knowledge of football at Penn State and what it’s like — and then some of those guys having NFL experience, which gives them instant credibility — I think it’s been really valuable,” Franklin said.
Hill, Penn State football’s new director of life skills, is the 16th former Nittany Lion to join the athletic department in some capacity. Some have been with the program for a while. Bobby White, who played on the 1986 national championship team, is Penn State’s assistant athletic director for premium seating. Todd Kulka is the long-time director of football academic services.
“It’s been awesome, and we’ve worked really hard closing that gap and building those relationships with the players who played here before,” Franklin said. “It was a real challenge when we first got here, and I think we’re in a really good place now.”
RELATED: LaVar Arrington II, son of Penn State's legendary linebacker, commits to the Nittany Lions
Former quarterback Wally Richardson directs the Football Letterman’s Club. And associate head coach Terry Smith is the last remaining assistant coach from Franklin’s first staff in 2014.
Three members of Franklin’s coaching staff are Penn State football lettermen: Smith, tight ends coach Ty Howle and defensive line coach Deion Barnes. Franklin also mentioned recruiting coordinator Alan Zemaitis and how his success fosters more possibilities with the lettermen.
“When [Zemaitis] comes here and does a phenomenal job, and then he vouches for somebody he played with or knows and we have a position open, then it makes a ton of sense to sit down with those people and see if makes sense,” Franklin said.
Added Smith, "Penn State's taken care of us. Every job I've ever gotten has been tied or connected to someone [from Penn State] or an alum of Penn State. So I'm just super proud of this place. And I just want to keep contributing and keep giving back."
Here’s a look at the Penn State football lettermen working either with the team or in athletics:
Terry Smith, associate head coach/cornerbacks coach/defensive recruiting coordinator
Ty Howle, co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach
Deion Barnes, defensive line coach
Torrence Brown, defensive graduate assistant
Jordan Lucas, defensive graduate assistant
Dan Connor, defensive analyst
Andrew Nelson, director of performance science
Tyrone Smith, assistant director of athletic performance
Alan Zemaitis, recruiting coordinator
Todd Kulka, director of football academic services
Wally Richardson, director of the Football Letterman's Club
Omar Easy assistant AD for the Brand Academy
Michael Mauti, associate director of development, Nittany Lion Club
Jordan Hill, director of life skills for football
Bobby White, assistant AD for premium seating
Dan Vasey, assistant director of high performance
