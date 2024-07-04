All Penn State

LaVar Arrington II, Son of Penn State's Legendary Linebacker, Commits to Nittany Lions

Arrington, a 3-star athlete from California, joins Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State coach James Franklin celebrates with the students following a Nittany Lions victory at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State coach James Franklin celebrates with the students following a Nittany Lions victory at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State delivered recruiting fireworks on July 4th, receiving a commitment from LaVar Arrington II, son of the legendary Nittany Lions linebacker and inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame. Arrington announced his decision Thursday, prompting cheers from Penn State fans.

Arrington is a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who plays multiple positions for Charter Oak High in Covina, California. The 247Sports Composite lists Arrington as a top-40 athlete nationally and a top-50 prospect in the state. He is best known as a linebacker. Arrington chose Penn State from an offer sheet that included Oregon, UCLA and Tennessee, among many others. He took official visits to Penn State, UCLA and Tennessee recently.

Arrington's commitment represents a unique one for Penn State, considering his father is one of the program's great linebackers. LaVar Arrington was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December 2022, punctuating one of the finest careers in Penn State defensive history.

Arrington was a two-time, first-team All-American who won the Butkus and Bednarik Awards. He made 173 career tackles, 39 for loss, and 19 sacks in his career. In 1988, Arrington became the first sophomore to be named the Big Ten's defensive player of the year. He was the second overall pick, following teammate Courtney Brown, in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Arrington has maintained deep ties to the program and has cultivated a strong relationship with Penn State coach James Franklin, who has called Arrington a "true Penn Stater."

"I certainly want to send a much-deserved thank you to Penn State for supporting me," Arrington said in a 2022 statement regarding his induction into the Hall of Fame. "I also appreciate the support from all the fans. They have always been the greatest fans in the world. The love I feel even to this day is just unmatched."

LaVar Arrington II is the 21st player to commit to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class and the third from California. Penn State's class now ranks eighth nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Mark Wogenrich

MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is Editor and Publisher of AllPennState, the site for Penn State news on SI's FanNation Network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs and three Rose Bowls.

