Is Penn State a 2024 'Sleeper' Pick in the Big Ten?

Penn State was a popular pick to contend for the Big Ten title in 2023 after winning the Rose Bowl to finish 11-2 with a roster deep on returning talent. The Nittany Lions continue to be a playoff pick this year, largely because the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, but what about the Big Ten? That territory goes primarily to Ohio State and Oregon, with the Nittany Lions drafting behind. But one national voice considers the Nittany Lions as a potential sleeper contender for the Big Ten title.
CBS Sports' Josh Pate, host of the popular "Late Kick" podcast, called Penn State his sleeper pick in the Big Ten this season. The Nittany Lions certainly have their questions, notably with three new coordinators, an offense that ranked 113th nationally in plays of 30+ yards last season and a defense changing its coordinator and style. Yet Pate said Penn State's breakthrough could be coming.
"I'm confident in them," Pate said on a recent edition of his show. "As a program, they're there. They're floating just outside the high-end status in college football and in the Big Ten."
Pate signaled one major change that could accelerate the breakthrough. Penn State hired former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki in the offseason, seeking to bring the big play back to its offense. Pate said that, if Kotelnicki and quarterback Drew Allar thrive together, the Nittany Lions "could win the Big Ten, simple as that."
"This is all dependent on what Andy Kotelnicki does," Pate said on the show. "That's the OC who came in from Kansas who specialized in explosivity: passing, running the ball, big chunk plays. That was the last thing Penn State was known for last year and has been known for the last few years. "
Change is the operative word for Penn State this season. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen is adjusting the defense, likely playing more 4-2-5 formations with his deep secondary while moving Abdul Carter from linebacker to defensive end. It's a deep unit, both up front and at defensive back, but must get accustomed to Allen's changes.
Further, head coach James Franklin hired a new special teams coordinator in Justin Lustig, who must replace his kicker and punt returner. However, Pate doesn't view these changes as wholesale.
"Don't have to change, let's just adjust," he said. "Let's just make minor alterations here and there, because eventually it's going to click. It's going to be the right combination of adjustments. Maybe these coordinator moves, combined with Drew Allar having another year with a guy who will do everything he can to help them move the ball down the field, maybe that's it."
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia for a noon kickoff on FOX. For more from Pate on Penn State, watch here.
