Are Corporate Logos Coming to the Field at Penn State's Beaver Stadium?
As Penn State pursues new revenue streams to pay players and for its $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation, the NCAA has offered one. The NCAA Playoff Rules Oversight Panel approved the placement of sponsor logos on college football fields beginning with the 2024 season. The decision permits college football programs to sell ad space on their fields, just in time to begin sharing revenue with athletes.
According to the NCAA, ads can be placed in three field locations, including one on the 50-yard line. The ad placements can be for single games or the entire season. The NCAA said that ad placements during the regular season will mirror those available for neutral-site and postseason games. Of course, revenue opportunities prompted the decision as well.
"This change allows schools to generate additional income to support student-athletes," NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a statement. "I'm pleased that we could find flexibility within our rules to make this happen for member schools."
Penn State is looking for new revenue streams as it embarks on several new major spending initiatives. In addition to the Beaver Stadium renovation, the Penn State athletic department is budgeting for the potential $20 million annually it might pay athletes through revenue sharing. That could arrive to college football as soon as the 2025 season.
"Growing and sustaining our successful varsity programs is largely fueled by the revenue from football, which is why investing in Beaver Stadium is so critical," Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft told the university's Board of Trustees.
Penn State is planning a large-scale renovation of Beaver Stadium to be completed in time for the 2027 season. The renovation, which is underway with maintenance work, will begin in earnest after the 2024 season. Penn State plans to demolish the stadium's West side and rebuild it with club seating, suites and a new press and broadcast facility. The new construction also will include a new Welcome Center with 21,000 square feet of event space, enhancing Beaver Stadium's year-round utility.
"By making these renovations, Beaver Stadium would be one of the only multi-use entertainment facilities at this scale between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh," Kraft told the Board of Trustees. "The enhancements to Beaver Stadium will create significant new revenue and increase philanthropy opportunities that will allow us to reinvest funds into all of our student-athletes and allow athletics to continue to be self-supporting.
"Equally as important, by equipping the stadium for these events, we’ll be able to increase the number of visitors to the region, which will help bolster the local economy. ... The opportunity to host non-football activities and large-scale events at Beaver Stadium will bring additional economic growth year-round."
